BTS Star Jungkook's Fan Gifts Him A Square Foot Of Land In Scotland For His Birthday

South Korean boy band, BTS member Jungkook, who recently rang his 24th birthday earlier this month, has received a gift from the Filipino star Arci Muñoz, fondly known as Ramona Thornes. However, the late birthday gift is all the way in Scotland, as it is one square foot of land.

The news was shared by Arci on her official Instagram handle as she posed with a statue of Cooky. Take a look.

BTS Jungkook received a gift from Filipino actor Arci Muñoz

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Arci dropped a bunch of pictures where she can be seen posing with Cooky's statue. The actor also dropped the certificates detailing the purchase of the one-square-foot plot under BTS Jungkook's name. Sharing the post, she wrote, "To Lord #jeonjungkook It’s better late than never!!! Happy birthday! Ya now a lord and ya own a piece of '#scotland' '#bts' '#army.'"

According to the South Korean outlet, Koreaboo, the actor bought the land in the Highland Titles Nature Reserve. This is a part of a fundraiser for the nature reserves of Scotland. As per a report by the Philippines website, Nylon Manila, in 2020 on BTS Jimin's birthday, Arci had named her property after him and renamed it to Jimin Park.

Ahead of his 24th birthday, Jungkook had chosen to celebrate the special day with his fans through a live session from his studio on Vlive, the South Korean video streaming site. He titled the live session 'Happy Birthday to me,' which continued for two and a half hours. During the live interaction, the singer composed a song for the BTS ARMY, cut a cake, and grooved to several of their group's songs.

Recently, the Bangtan Boys- RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, made headlines for meeting South Korean President Moon Jae-in. The group was also officially named the Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture by him. They were awarded certificates of appointment and fist-bumped with the President.

Moreover, the South Korean group will be participating in this year's UN General Assembly, which marks their third time. Earlier, in the year 2018, BTS had made an in-person appearance, while in 2020, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the group had pre-recorded a touching video message. On the work front, BTS will be teaming up with British band, Coldplay on their new single, My Universe. The track will be releasing on September 24 this year.

Image: Instagram/ Bighitofficial