BTS Star Suga's Birthday: ARMY Sends In Love With Charity Initiatives, Creative Projects

Fans express their love for their favourite stars on their birthdays through various gestures, be it hosting celebratory events or sending flowers and other gifts. Of late, some celebrities have started urging their fans to instead take out that effort for a noble cause. Many fans have adhered to it and performed charitable acts on their favourite celebrity's birthdays.

That was the highlight of BTS star Suga's birthday on Wednesday. Read on to know more.

BTS star Suga's fans perform charitable initiatives, launch challenges on his 29th birthday

One fan of Suga, as per a report on Bandwagon. Asia, launched 'Small Stes with Yoongi', urging fans to donate to an NGO that was working towards helping the displaced people in conflicts in Syria, the Middle East, and North Africa regions. Fans in Malaysia sought donations for breast cancer patients in the country. Another group planned an initiative for the rehabilitation of homes in Phillipines' Siargao following the impact of a typhoon.

YOONGI FOR CHARITY ; CANCER 🐱🎗



To celebrate the birthday of our talented SUGA, we opened this donation project to give help towards breast cancer patients in Malaysia by donating it to “Breast Cancer Foundation”.



🗓: Mar 1 - Mar 8



Any amount is appreciated! 💜@BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/1OPDTvfQw0 — BTS Malaysia ARMY⁷ (@MY_btsarmy) March 1, 2022

Celebrating Yoongi's bday with #SmallStepsWithYoongi, a 5-day fundraiser to support Small Projects Istanbul, an NGO that helps those displaced in conflict in Syria, the Middle East and the North Africa region.



Donate: https://t.co/NkcM58mVu2 pic.twitter.com/rE4iYO2z6U — One in an ARMY⁷ 💜 Charity Project (@OneInAnARMY) March 4, 2022

Another group of netizens started a project to help underprivileged kids to pursue their musical ambitions. A mental health initiative donation, and fundraiser for young pediatric cancer patients, a pet shelter donation was among the plans that Suga fans had for the Give It to Me star's birthday.

SUGA BIRTHDAY PROJECT 🎂



International donation



Donation in behalf of Min Yoongi



Support and education on mental health @ingeniumabp 🧡💙



🗓️ Dates:

Reception starting: February 10th

Last day: March 1st#SUGADAY #SugaBirthdayProject @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/a7yPbE4Tj2 — Min Yoongi México 🇲🇽 MinMarch🎂 (@MxMinSuga) February 11, 2022

#SelflessSUGA year 2



Hi PH ARMYs join us in celebrating Our Yoongi’s birthday by giving smile to those children who’s suffering from cancer at BAHAY ARUGA- A free Halfway House for Pediatric Children with Cancer https://t.co/lJt9mi4oDg pic.twitter.com/aKQAAyX5c9 — YOONGI.PH 🐳💜 ~ SUGA | Agust D (@PhAllforyoongi) February 19, 2022

[SUGA BIRTHDAY PROJECT]



🐾𝐏𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐥𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧🐾



This year we want to lend support to those who take care of the stray animals & pets. We hope this serves to motivate pet adoptions & better care of stray canines.



Any amount you donate will be appreciated 💜 pic.twitter.com/PPjmop4RMV — SUGA Pakistan🇵🇰⁷ | #MinMarch 🎂 (@Yoongi_Pakistan) March 4, 2022

All these initiatives had been launched in the run-up to Suga's birthday and many of them were started a week or two before.

There was something for the creative artists too, as a rapping challenge and a photography project too was launched in his name, which drew from his song Moonlight. Among the other initiatives was a task among fans to post images of handwritten letters and sunsets because of Suga's love for it. Another ARMY member gave a shoutout to the 'calm and peace' that his music brought, and urged other fans to drop images of scenery that had an association with his music.

🌙 ARMYs' Moonlight: A photography project as we celebrate Yoongi's birthday



SUGA DAY is just around the corner! Would you like to join us one more time? 💜



Read the instructions below and don't forget to:



• Tag us (@SkyForARMY)

• Tag @BTS_twt

• Use #ARMYsMoonlight pic.twitter.com/m3K1nHdGff — SkyForARMY (@SkyForARMY) March 5, 2022

Calling all Army to participate in Yoongi’s birthday film! Inspired by Set Me Free, we want to celebrate his birthday by honoring the calm and peace his music can bring. All guidelines on what to submit in the below tweets. #0613Films pic.twitter.com/jSvfSwqzkc — yoongi love club (@0613frames) February 26, 2022

Among the other highlights were fans putting up his pictures as ads on billboards. There were also Suga-themed special installations at shopping malls in various parts of the world.

SUGA BIRTHDAY PROJECTS( part 1)



We organised an outdoor advertisement for Suga day which will run for one month.



In Kampala opposite Sheraton Hotel.#SUGABirthday #HappyBirthdayYoongi #AgustD @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/ZoPlXbNdLh — BTS UGANDA 🇺🇬 MIN MARCH (@BTSUGANDA2) March 1, 2022

Wishes for Suga on social media

Apart from the charity initiatives, there was an outpour of birthday wishes for Suga on his special day.

There were heartfelt messages on social media too. 'Outstanding', 'multi-talented rapper', 'absolute legend' were some of the terms they used to convey their greetings. Special edits, pictures, and videos were also used by fans to mark Suga's birthday.

Happy Birthday to the outstanding Suga!



The multi-talented rapper is globally known for his superior songwriting and producing talents. He holds several records to his name such as first Korean soloist to surpass 1 billion streams in Spotify history. pic.twitter.com/kFv5hJI9wc — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 8, 2022