Last Updated:

BTS Star Suga's Birthday: ARMY Sends In Love With Charity Initiatives, Creative Projects

BTS star Suga's birthday: ARMY sent in love for the rapper of the popular Korean band with charity initiatives, creative projects and heartfelt greetings.

Written By
Joel Kurian
BTS, suga birthday, suga

Image: Instagram/@agustd


Fans express their love for their favourite stars on their birthdays through various gestures, be it hosting celebratory events or sending flowers and other gifts. Of late, some celebrities have started urging their fans to instead take out that effort for a noble cause. Many fans have adhered to it and performed charitable acts on their favourite celebrity's birthdays.

That was the highlight of BTS star Suga's birthday on Wednesday. Read on to know more. 

BTS star Suga's fans perform charitable initiatives, launch challenges on his 29th birthday

One fan of Suga, as per a report on Bandwagon. Asia, launched 'Small Stes with Yoongi', urging fans to donate to an NGO that was working towards helping the displaced people in conflicts in Syria, the Middle East, and North Africa regions. Fans in Malaysia sought donations for breast cancer patients in the country. Another group planned an initiative for the rehabilitation of homes in Phillipines' Siargao following the impact of a typhoon.

READ | BTS: Here's how Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, V and RM wished J-Hope on his b'day

Another group of netizens started a project to help underprivileged kids to pursue their musical ambitions. A mental health initiative donation, and fundraiser for young pediatric cancer patients, a pet shelter donation was among the plans that Suga fans had for the Give It to Me star's birthday. 

READ | Is BTS Suga's Spotify account hacked? ARMY wonders 'Who put up a Bhojpuri song there?'

All these initiatives had been launched in the run-up to Suga's birthday and many of them were started a week or two before. 

There was something for the creative artists too, as a rapping challenge and a photography project too was launched in his name, which drew from his song Moonlight. Among the other initiatives was a task among fans to post images of handwritten letters and sunsets because of Suga's love for it. Another ARMY member gave a shoutout to the 'calm and peace' that his music brought, and urged other fans to drop images of scenery that had an association with his music.

READ | BTS' Suga reveals he penned lyrics for 'Stay Alive' song during flight to US; Read

Among the other highlights were fans putting up his pictures as ads on billboards. There were also Suga-themed special installations at shopping malls in various parts of the world.

READ | Suga's Birthday: Here are some lesser-known facts about BTS member Min Yoon-gi

Wishes for Suga on social media

Apart from the charity initiatives, there was an outpour of birthday wishes for Suga on his special day. 

There were heartfelt messages on social media too. 'Outstanding', 'multi-talented rapper', 'absolute legend' were some of the terms they used to convey their greetings. Special edits, pictures, and videos were also used by fans to mark Suga's birthday.

READ | BTS star Suga's b'day: Halsey's post features her twin's pic with her son; ARMY goes gaga

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: BTS, K-Pop, BTS Suga
First Published:
COMMENT