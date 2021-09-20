BTS To Speak At UN General Assembly's SDG Moment, Here's How You Can Watch The Speech Live

K-Pop boy band BTS who is extremely popular with fans for their chartbusters will soon be joining the South Korean president Moon Jae-in at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The septet that comprises Jimin, J-Hope, Jin, Suga, RM, Jungkook, and V has certainly taken K-pop to a global stage with their amazing performances and global fan following. Utilising their fame and reach, the boy band will be joining South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Moment 2021 at the General Assembly Hall, beginning at 8 pm on September 20, Monday.

For excited fans, the official Twitter handle of the United Nations will be running a Livestream of BTS’s address and performance on Monday. According to various media reports, the latest schedule from the United Nations states that members of the band- Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook – will deliver remarks and performance after Moon's remarks.

BTS band to perform and deliver a speech at the UNGA.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Gutierres, UN General Assembly President Abdulla Shahid, and Global Head of Policy and Thought Leadership at The Economist Group Claire Casey will speak before BTS' speech. Last week, the band members met the South Korean president for an official ceremony where they were appointed special presidential envoys for future generations and culture. Accepting the diplomatic passport offered by the government, BTS landed in New York on September 18 to prep for the performance at the 76th UNGA event on September 20. Apart from performing, the band that is the presidential special envoy for future generations and culture, will also address the youth and deliver a third UN speech.

According to South Korean media reports, the band will attend the ‘SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) Moment’ ceremony of the United Nations General Assembly with the South Korean President Moon Jae In. Back then, President Moon Jae In stated that BTS is continuously disseminating messages of support and consolation to youngsters around the world who are suffering from this coronavirus through music is not something anybody can do. The members of BTS are preparing to be the voice of youth at the United Nations General Assembly.

According to the official website of the United Nations, the Sustainable Development Goals are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and improve the lives and prospects of everyone, everywhere. The UN member States in 2015 had adopted 17 goals as part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development which set out a 15-year plan to achieve the Goals. With just a few years left to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, world leaders at the SDG Summit in September 2019 called for a Decade of Action and delivery for sustainable development and pledged to mobilize institutions to achieve the Goals by 2030.

