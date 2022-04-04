As the Grammy Awards 2022 begins with a bang, the announcement of the winners' names has been leaving the fans in delight. While the prominent artists set the Grammys stage on fire with their performances, BTS' performance of their popular single Butter left the audience in amazement and received a standing ovation as their performance ended.

BTS is among the notable South Korean boy bands who have garnered immense love and popularity worldwide for their superhit songs and music albums namely Butter, Dark & Wild, Face Yourself, Dynamite, 2 Cool 4 Skool, among others. Here's all you need to know about the live Grammys 2022.

BTS honoured with a standing ovation at gala event

During the Grammys 2022 live event, as BTS walked on stage to showcase their performance, they left the audience stunned as they sang their superhit song, Butter. It began with a dazzling entry of Jungkook from the ceiling while the other band members emerged from the audience. The live event also showcased a cute glimpse of their flirtatious gesture with singer, Olivia Rodrigo. A shocking moment for the BTS Army also took place when J-Hope stumbled upon the podium but ended up making a 'buttery' landing. The BTS band sported black suits and even showcased James Bond-inspired dance moves during their performance.

The moment the South Korean band performed their popular song, Butter on stage, they received a standing ovation from the audience along with a round of applause.

Witnessing the magical performance by BTS, the ARMY fell head over heels in love with the band members' sweet rendezvous with fellow singers and took to social media and expressed their delight in watching the band perform and receiving a standing ovation from the audience. Many of them also shared snippets and video clips of the band performing on stage and penned notes of gratitude for the band for their amazing performance. Some also extended their love for BTS by dropping in hearts and heart-eyed emojis while others added that they were left speechless after watching the band perform. Have a look at how the BTS Army reacted-

