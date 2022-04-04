Quick links:
Image: AP
Indian musician Ricky Kej won the Grammy Award in the Best New Age Album category for Divine Tides. The musician shared the award with Stewart Copeland. The award marked Kej's second win at the Recording Academy.
Won the Grammy Award today for our album Divine Tides 🙂 Filled with gratitude and love this living-legend standing with me - @copelandmusic . My 2nd Grammy and Stewart's 6th. Thank you to everyone who ever collaborated, hired, or listened to my music. I exist because of you. pic.twitter.com/Pe4rkOp0ba— Ricky Kej (@rickykej) April 4, 2022
The Grammy Award for the Album of the Year goes to Jon Batiste for We Are. Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and more were among the nominations.
Congratulations Album Of The Year Winner - ‘We Are’ @JonBatiste #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/UJPztlDWy9— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022
Lady Gaga stole the show as she walked in an Armani Privé black coloured one-shoulder gown with a sweeping white train on the red carpet of Grammys 2022. Olivia Rodrigo stunned in a black coloured off-shoulder gown at the award show.
The Grammy Award for the Best Record of the Year goes to Silk Sonic for their track Leave The Door Open. Both singer Bruno Mars and rapper and singer Anderson Paak won hearts with their speech.
Congrats Record Of The Year Winner - “Leave The Door Open” @silksonic @BrunoMars @AndersonPaak ✨ #GRAMMYs https://t.co/0D6iC8OYJM pic.twitter.com/RTT1XLDX3J— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022
Avril Lavigne presents the Best Pop/Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys 2022. Doja Cat and SZA won the award for Kiss Me More. Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and BTS were also nominated for the award. Doja Cat burst into tears while delivering her award acceptance speech. She called the award a "big deal" while being teary-eyed.
Congrats Best Pop Duo / Group Performance - @DojaCat feat. @SZA "Kiss Me More" 💞 #GRAMMYs https://t.co/0D6iC8OYJM pic.twitter.com/m5rhKPFmHx— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022
Justin Bieber joins hands with Giveon and Daniel Caesar as he performs his chartbuster Peaches at the Grammys 2022. The singer began with a slow and reverb version of the track. Hailee Bieber was seen cheering for her singer husband in the audience.
We’ll be right here with you ‘til the end, @justinbieber. 🍑 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/KDc0xyBgiA— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022
After Oscars 2022, Grammy Awards 2022 also failed to pay homage to the late legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar in their section 'In Memoriam.' Fans of the late Nightingale of India are extremely disappointed in the Recording Academy.
#GRAMMYs Realmente esperaba que los grammys incluyeran a Lata Mangeshkar en su tributo. Decepcionante, ella fue y siempre será una leyenda.#Lata #LataMangeshkar #GrammyAwards #India #GRAMMYS2022 pic.twitter.com/BAItBJ4E5d— Historiente (@historiente) April 4, 2022
The Recording Academy remembers legendary Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. The award show also paid homage to the gems the music industry lost recently, including Stephen Sondheim. Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr. and Rachel Zegler performed for the 'In Memoriam' segment of the Award show.
As the days go by, the legacy of these great musicians will remain in our minds, in our hearts, and in our community. #InMemoriam #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/StbCf0jTs6— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022
Olivia Rodrigo, who recently won the Best New Artist Award at Grammys 2022, recently bagged another. The 19-year-old singer won the Grammy for the Best Pop Vocal Album for her studio album Sour.
Lady Gaga surely stole the show as she performed with her jazz band and orchestra at the Grammys 2022. She was given a shoutout by Tony Bennett.
.@ladygaga is such a class act, through and through. 😍 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/gIn0tVDyiz— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022
The Grammy Award for the Best R&B (Rhythm and Blues) Album goes to Jazmine Sullivan for her album Heaux Tales.
Congrats Best R&B Album winner - 'Heaux Tales' @jsullivanmusic 💚 #GRAMMYshttps://t.co/0D6iC8OYJM pic.twitter.com/gospVmC9dC— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the audience at the Grammys 2022 via a pre-taped message. The Ukrainian President addressed the award show from Kyiv as the Russian forces continue to press ahead with their invasion. Zelenskyy's speech was followed by John Legend's performance, who paid tribute to the war-hit country.
John Legend won hearts as he paid his tribute to the war-hit country Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. The singer joined hands with Ukrainian musicians SiuzannaIglidan, Mika Newton and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk for his performance at the Grammys 2022.
We’re honored to welcome Ukrainian musicians #SiuzannaIglidan, @Mika_Newton, and poet #LyubaYakimchuk to the #GRAMMYs.— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022
Our hearts and our stage hold a special place for the people of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/CFV1bcR4hN
Ludacris graced the stage of Grammys 2022 to present the award for Best Rap Performance. Baby Keem took home the award for the Best Rap Performance for Family Ties.
Congrats Best Rap Performance winner - "Family Ties" @babykeem ft. @kendricklamar #GRAMMYs https://t.co/0D6iC8OYJM pic.twitter.com/9M8RpeRrR4— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022
AR Rahman is attending the Grammys 2022 and witnessing all the performances with his son, AR Ameen. The Oscar-award winning musician shared some glimpses of the ceremony on his social media handles.
Parenting 😍 pic.twitter.com/VNSQi4tbZd— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) April 4, 2022
Grammys😍 pic.twitter.com/wM0q42kOFG— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) April 3, 2022
The big winners of the early Grammy premiere ceremony include Tyler Gregory Okonma famously known as Tyler, the Creator under the category of Best Rap Album for Call Me If You Get Lost. Esperanza Spalding bagged the Best Jazz Vocal prize for Songwrights Apothecary Lab. Olivia Rodrigo emerged as the Best Pop Solo Performance winner for Driver's License. Whereas, the Grammys for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album went to Love For Sale.
Chris Stapleton wins the award for his album Starting Over. On the other hand, Foo Fighters won the Grammy in all three categories including the Best Rock Performance for Making A Fire, Best Rock Song for Waiting On A War, and Best Rock Album for Medicine At Midnight.
Olivia Rodrigo wins the Best New Artist Award at the Grammys 2022 for her album Sour. The 19-year-old singer was presented the award by Dua Lipa and Meghan Thee Stallion.
Congrats Best New Artist - @oliviarodrigo 💜 #GRAMMYs https://t.co/0D6iC8OYJM pic.twitter.com/WO1vkOjzjs— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022
Billie Eilish wore a black t-shirt with the late Taylor Hawkins' photo during her performance at Grammys 2022. The singer wowed the audience by performing her single Happier Than Ever.
Anthony Mackie and Kelsea Ballerini presented the Grammys for the Best Country Album. Chris Stapleton wins the award for his album Starting Over. The singer will also perform at the star-studded evening.
Congrats Best Country Album winner - 'Starting Over' @ChrisStapleton #GRAMMYs https://t.co/0D6iC8OYJM pic.twitter.com/RenOHCkBoi— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022
Lil Nas X, who has been nominated for five Grammys this year, gave a commendable performance at the award show. The singer performed his tracks MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) & INDUSTRY BABY at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards taking place in Las Vegas.
.@lilnasx has more than just a couple #GRAMMYs on him. In the past two years, he's collected 11 nominations 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lxCQYNCgoe— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022
After the sudden and shocking demise of their beloved drummer Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters win the Grammy in all three categories - Best Rock Performance for Making A Fire, Best Rock Song for Waiting On A War and Best Rock Album for Medicine At Midnight.
In the wake of their joyful drummer Taylor Hawkins' untimely death, rock stalwarts @foofighters won #GRAMMYs in all three of the rock categories at the 2022 GRAMMYs for 'Medicine At Midnight' and tracks therein. https://t.co/ASLA7j6INm— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022
BTS blew away the audience's minds with their commendable performance of Butter. The most awaited performance of the night received a standing ovation by the audience.
Name a group ~smoother~ than @bts_bighit, we dare you. #BTSARMY #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/OYBNl7XJfk— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022
Silk Sonic's Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars receive the Grammy for Song Of The Year (A Songwriter(s)Award).
Congrats Song Of The Year winner (A Songwriter(s) Award): "Leave The Door Open" - @AndersonPaak, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & @BrunoMars, songwriters (@silksonic) #GRAMMYs https://t.co/0D6iC8OYJM pic.twitter.com/sctGPTA68W— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022
Silk Sonic band, which consists of singer Bruno Mars and rapper Anderson Paak set the stage ablaze with their powerful performance at the Grammys 2022.
Olivia Rodrigo wows the audience by performing her single Drivers License at the 64th Grammy Awards.
BTS members - Rm, Jin, Suga, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope and V - stun in colour-coordinated clothes on the red carpet of Grammys 2022. The K-Pop band is all set to wow the audience with their performance at the award show.
#BTSArmy, you accepting new members? 👀— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 3, 2022
What do you think @bts_bighit will sing tonight at the #GRAMMYs? 🎙 pic.twitter.com/NMqT3Fq9xZ
Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa heads at the Grammys 2022. While Rodrigo wore a beautiful black coloured off-shoulder gown, Dua Lipa stunned in a black sleeveless dress with a dramatic corset.
Music industries legends grace the red carpet of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen win the hearts as they arrive in beautiful attires. While Chrissy Teigen wore a pink coloured ruffled strapless gown, while John Legend stunned in a black tuxedo.
Mom and dad have arrived. 🥺 @chrissyteigen and @johnlegend 💗 #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Hl824eSB6j— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 3, 2022
The Annual Grammy Awards are the biggest accolades of the music industry that recognize the best recordings, compositions and artists of the eligible year. The star-studded evening sees celebrities of the music industry gracing the red carpet and also A-list performers who wow the audience with their songs and musical performances. Grammys 2022 is scheduled to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022.