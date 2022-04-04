Last Updated:

Grammy Awards 2022 Highlights: Here's Everything That Happened At The 64th Grammy Awards

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The award show is being hosted by Trevor Noah. John Legend, Lady Gaga, and Billie Eilish set the stage ablaze for Grammys 2022. Silk Sonic, Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo win big.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Grammys 2022

Image: AP

10:54 IST, April 4th 2022
Indian musician Ricky Kej wins his second Grammy Award for 'Divine Tides'

Indian musician Ricky Kej won the Grammy Award in the Best New Age Album category for Divine Tides. The musician shared the award with Stewart Copeland. The award marked Kej's second win at the Recording Academy. 

 

08:58 IST, April 4th 2022
Grammys 2022: Jon Batiste takes home the Album Of The Year award for 'We Are'

The Grammy Award for the Album of the Year goes to Jon Batiste for We Are. Kanye West, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and more were among the nominations.

 

08:51 IST, April 4th 2022
Lady Gaga to Olivia Rodrigo, the best-dressed celebs at Grammys 2022 red carpet

Lady Gaga stole the show as she walked in an Armani Privé black coloured one-shoulder gown with a sweeping white train on the red carpet of Grammys 2022. Olivia Rodrigo stunned in a black coloured off-shoulder gown at the award show.

 

08:42 IST, April 4th 2022
Grammy Award for the Record of the Year goes to Silk Sonic for 'Leave The Door Open'

The Grammy Award for the Best Record of the Year goes to Silk Sonic for their track Leave The Door Open. Both singer Bruno Mars and rapper and singer Anderson Paak won hearts with their speech.

 

08:31 IST, April 4th 2022
Grammy for the Best Pop/Duo/Group Performance goes to Doja Cat and SZA for 'Kiss Me More'

Avril Lavigne presents the Best Pop/Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys 2022. Doja Cat and SZA won the award for Kiss Me More. Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and BTS were also nominated for the award. Doja Cat burst into tears while delivering her award acceptance speech. She called the award a "big deal" while being teary-eyed. 

 

08:31 IST, April 4th 2022
Justin Bieber wins hearts as he sings 'Peaches' with Giveon and Daniel Caesar

Justin Bieber joins hands with Giveon and Daniel Caesar as he performs his chartbuster Peaches at the Grammys 2022. The singer began with a slow and reverb version of the track. Hailee Bieber was seen cheering for her singer husband in the audience.

 

08:16 IST, April 4th 2022
Grammys 2022 'In Memoriam' fails to mention Lata Mangeshkar; Fans show disappointment

After Oscars 2022, Grammy Awards 2022 also failed to pay homage to the late legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar in their section 'In Memoriam.' Fans of the late Nightingale of India are extremely disappointed in the Recording Academy. 

 

08:06 IST, April 4th 2022
The Recording Academy remembered late music legends, including Taylor Hawkins and Stephen Sondheim

The Recording Academy remembers legendary Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. The award show also paid homage to the gems the music industry lost recently, including Stephen Sondheim. Ben Platt, Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr. and Rachel Zegler performed for the 'In Memoriam' segment of the Award show.

 

07:57 IST, April 4th 2022
Olivia Rodrigo wins the Best Pop Vocal Album for 'Sour' at Grammys 2022

Olivia Rodrigo, who recently won the Best New Artist Award at Grammys 2022, recently bagged another. The 19-year-old singer won the Grammy for the Best Pop Vocal Album for her studio album Sour.

 

07:57 IST, April 4th 2022
Lady Gaga steals the show at Grammys 2022 with her jazz band and orchestra

Lady Gaga surely stole the show as she performed with her jazz band and orchestra at the Grammys 2022. She was given a shoutout by Tony Bennett.

 

07:49 IST, April 4th 2022
Jazmine Sullivan takes home the Grammy Award under the category the Best R&B Album

The Grammy Award for the Best R&B (Rhythm and Blues) Album goes to Jazmine Sullivan for her album Heaux Tales.

 

07:44 IST, April 4th 2022
Grammys 2022: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy address the audience via a pretaped message

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the audience at the Grammys 2022 via a pre-taped message. The Ukrainian President addressed the award show from Kyiv as the Russian forces continue to press ahead with their invasion. Zelenskyy's speech was followed by John Legend's performance, who paid tribute to the war-hit country.

 

07:35 IST, April 4th 2022
John Legend joins hands with Ukrainian musicians as he pays his tribute to the war-hit country

John Legend won hearts as he paid his tribute to the war-hit country Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. The singer joined hands with Ukrainian musicians SiuzannaIglidan, Mika Newton and poet Lyuba Yakimchuk for his performance at the Grammys 2022.

 

 

07:15 IST, April 4th 2022
Baby Keem wins the Best Rap Performance for 'Family Ties'

Ludacris graced the stage of Grammys 2022 to present the award for Best Rap Performance. Baby Keem took home the award for the Best Rap Performance for Family Ties.

 

07:11 IST, April 4th 2022
AR Rahman shares pictures from the Grammys 2022 as he graces the red carpet with his son, A R Ameen

AR Rahman is attending the Grammys 2022 and witnessing all the performances with his son, AR Ameen. The Oscar-award winning musician shared some glimpses of the ceremony on his social media handles.

 

06:51 IST, April 4th 2022
Grammy Awards 2022 Premiere Ceremony: Olivia Rodrigo, Kanye West Win Big

The big winners of the early Grammy premiere ceremony include Tyler Gregory Okonma famously known as Tyler, the Creator under the category of Best Rap Album for Call Me If You Get Lost. Esperanza Spalding bagged the  Best Jazz Vocal prize for Songwrights Apothecary Lab. Olivia Rodrigo emerged as the Best Pop Solo Performance winner for Driver's License. Whereas, the Grammys for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album went to Love For Sale.

Chris Stapleton wins the award for his album Starting Over. On the other hand, Foo Fighters won the Grammy in all three categories including the Best Rock Performance for Making A Fire, Best Rock Song for Waiting On A War, and Best Rock Album for Medicine At Midnight.

 

06:45 IST, April 4th 2022
Olivia Rodrigo takes home the Best New Artist Award at the Grammys 2022

Olivia Rodrigo wins the Best New Artist Award at the Grammys 2022 for her album Sour. The 19-year-old singer was presented the award by Dua Lipa and Meghan Thee Stallion.

 

06:39 IST, April 4th 2022
Billie Eilish pays homage to late Foo Fighters' drummer Taylor Hawkins during her performance at the Grammys 2022

Billie Eilish wore a black t-shirt with the late Taylor Hawkins' photo during her performance at Grammys 2022. The singer wowed the audience by performing her single Happier Than Ever. 

 

06:24 IST, April 4th 2022
Grammys for the Best Country Album goes to Chris Stapleton for 'Starting Over'

Anthony Mackie and Kelsea Ballerini presented the Grammys for the Best Country Album. Chris Stapleton wins the award for his album Starting Over. The singer will also perform at the star-studded evening.

 

06:18 IST, April 4th 2022
Lil Nas X steals the show by performing 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' & 'INDUSTRY BABY'

Lil Nas X, who has been nominated for five Grammys this year, gave a commendable performance at the award show. The singer performed his tracks MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name) INDUSTRY BABY at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards taking place in Las Vegas.

 

06:13 IST, April 4th 2022
Foo Fighters win 3 Grammys a week after the sudden death of its drummer Taylor Hawkins

After the sudden and shocking demise of their beloved drummer Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters win the Grammy in all three categories - Best Rock Performance for Making A Fire, Best Rock Song for Waiting On A War and Best Rock Album for Medicine At Midnight. 

 

 

06:06 IST, April 4th 2022
BTS set the Grammys 2022 stage on fire with their English single 'Butter'

BTS blew away the audience's minds with their commendable performance of Butter. The most awaited performance of the night received a standing ovation by the audience. 

 

06:00 IST, April 4th 2022
Silk Sonic takes home the Grammy for the Song of the Year )A Songwriter(s)Award)

Silk Sonic's Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars receive the Grammy for Song Of The Year (A Songwriter(s)Award).

 

05:55 IST, April 4th 2022
Grammys 2022: Silk Sonic and Olivia Rodrigo perform at the award ceremony

Silk Sonic band, which consists of singer Bruno Mars and rapper Anderson Paak set the stage ablaze with their powerful performance at the Grammys 2022.

Olivia Rodrigo wows the audience by performing her single Drivers License at the 64th Grammy Awards.

 

05:49 IST, April 4th 2022
Grammys 2022: BTS members Rm, Jin, Jungkook and more grace the red carpet

BTS members - Rm, Jin, Suga, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope and V - stun in colour-coordinated clothes on the red carpet of Grammys 2022. The K-Pop band is all set to wow the audience with their performance at the award show.

 

05:40 IST, April 4th 2022
Grammys 2022: Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa turn heads at the Grammys 2022

Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa heads at the Grammys 2022. While Rodrigo wore a beautiful black coloured off-shoulder gown, Dua Lipa stunned in a black sleeveless dress with a dramatic corset.

 

05:29 IST, April 4th 2022
Grammys 2022: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen turn heads as they walk down the red carpet

Music industries legends grace the red carpet of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen win the hearts as they arrive in beautiful attires. While Chrissy Teigen wore a pink coloured ruffled strapless gown, while John Legend stunned in a black tuxedo.

 

05:19 IST, April 4th 2022
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards begins at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas

The Annual Grammy Awards are the biggest accolades of the music industry that recognize the best recordings, compositions and artists of the eligible year. The star-studded evening sees celebrities of the music industry gracing the red carpet and also A-list performers who wow the audience with their songs and musical performances. Grammys 2022 is scheduled to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. 

Tags: Grammys 2022, Grammy Awards 2022, Grammy Awards Winners List 2022
