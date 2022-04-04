The big winners of the early Grammy premiere ceremony include Tyler Gregory Okonma famously known as Tyler, the Creator under the category of Best Rap Album for Call Me If You Get Lost. Esperanza Spalding bagged the Best Jazz Vocal prize for Songwrights Apothecary Lab. Olivia Rodrigo emerged as the Best Pop Solo Performance winner for Driver's License. Whereas, the Grammys for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album went to Love For Sale.

Chris Stapleton wins the award for his album Starting Over. On the other hand, Foo Fighters won the Grammy in all three categories including the Best Rock Performance for Making A Fire, Best Rock Song for Waiting On A War, and Best Rock Album for Medicine At Midnight.