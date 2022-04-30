PSY & BTS' Suga's New Track 'That That' Tops Global Charts Less Than 24 Hrs After Release

After making the entire world groove to his viral foot-tapping track Gangnam Style, South Korean music sensation PSY returned with his much-awaited album PSY 9th. The album marked the musician's comeback after five years. Along with the album, the musician also released its title track's official music video in which he collaborated with BTS' rapper SUGA. Suga not only sang and produced the track but also was seen shaking a leg with PSY. While it has been less than 24 hours since the song was released, it is already topping global charts.

PSY and BTS' Suga surely took the internet by storm with their new track That That. The track was unveiled on YouTube, whose premier was attended by over 300 thousand people. As per Soompi, the track shot to number one on Bug's real-time chart in Korea immediately after its release. It also did not take much time to become a hit across the world.

The latest track soared to the top of iTunes charts in many countries across the world. The song is currently at No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 73 different regions. These regions include the United States, Canada, Japan and more. Apart from the song, PSY's new album also reached No. 1 on iTunes Top Album charts in various regions including Singapore, Indonesia and Taiwan.

More about PSY, Suga's That That

The latest track, That That, features PSY in a cowboy-themed outfit as the music video is set against the backdrop of a countryside bar. In the song, the musician could be heard singing, "Long time no see huh? It's been a minute? We're back to laughing, crying, living, loving," as he grooved to the track. He is also seen doing the signature step of Gangnam Style ahead of Suga's entry. BTS' Suga looked dapper in an off-white coloured pantsuit as he shook a leg with PSY. The duo's dance surely became the highlight of the music video which has garnered over 27 million views in less than 24 hours.

Ahead of the track, PSY revealed he will bring another Gangnam Style type track with his new album. Much like the 2012 viral song, which has over four billion views solely on YouTube, That That, is also a fusion of English and Korean.

(Image: @agustd/Instagram)