BTS' Suga Designs Guitar Pick Necklace & Black Note Set; ARMY Calls Merch 'genius'

Image: Twitter/@HYBE_MERCH/yoongiii_meowww
Touted as one of the biggest bands in the world, BTS member Suga has finally released his design of merch for the fans, called ARMY. The singer decided to design a Guitar pick necklace and black note and cover set for his merch line and the fans believed that he kept his fans in mind while designing the product. As soon as the merch was released by the band's agency, HYBE, it took over social media as ARMY could not express their joy over the new merch.
Taking to their official Twitter handle, HYBE MERCH released the products designed by Suga for his fans. The Guitar pick necklace appeared to be a couple of sets while the black note and cover set looked classy in the black-themed design. The company posted the merch with the caption, ''ARTIST-MADE COLLECTION BY #BTS Merch. Style Photo - SUGA ver. GUITAR PICK NECKLACE BY SUGA #BY_BTS #BY_SUGA'' and ''ARTIST-MADE COLLECTION BY #BTS Merch. Style Photo - SUGA ver. BLACK NOTE & COVER SET BY SUGA''
ARTIST-MADE COLLECTION BY #BTS— HYBE MERCH (@HYBE_MERCH) January 10, 2022
Merch. Style Photo - SUGA ver.
🎸GUITAR PICK NECKLACE
BY SUGA#BY_BTS #BY_SUGA pic.twitter.com/da2qjlI2E5
ARTIST-MADE COLLECTION BY #BTS— HYBE MERCH (@HYBE_MERCH) January 10, 2022
Merch. Style Photo - SUGA ver.
🗒BLACK NOTE & COVER SET
BY SUGA#BY_BTS #BY_SUGA pic.twitter.com/DSRpoVGNyO
The 28-year-old singer's unique design landed him on the trending topic list as the fans could not stop admiring the merch line and the thought that went behind creating it. Fans pointed by the singer made the design keeping his fans in mind but also imbibed his personality in the product. One fan wrote, ''Suga literally keep army in his mind while designing guitar pick necklace and black note with cover... I love you Suga'' while another fan wrote, ''I want these to play the guitar, if I get these I'm gonna play the guitar daily !! I WANT IT they're DESIGNED MY SUGA''
Yoongis merch is so HIM?? And omg so sexy 😭— Heartman Jin⁷ 💜❤️🐟 (@Akjinbts) January 10, 2022
I love the look and the all black theme of the cover set #BY_SUGA #ArtistMadeBySUGA
DESIGNED BY SUGA pic.twitter.com/b8RaR88Iq5
It is really beautiful, I can literally feel the peace and quiet of yoongi when designing this, it has its essence!— Protect Yoongi (@protectformyg) January 10, 2022
– Guitar pick necklace
– Black note with cover set#BY_SUGA #ArtistMadeBySUGA
DESIGNED BY SUGA pic.twitter.com/2nu3Wbif2I
We all have to agree a guitar pick necklace and black note cover set is so Min Yoongi. #BY_SUGA #ArtistMadeBySUGA— SUGA brand ranking (@GLOSSTUDIO93) January 10, 2022
DESIGNED BY SUGA
I’m sobbing quietly at how beautiful Yoongi merch is #BY_SUGA #ArtistMadeBySUGA pic.twitter.com/r8PaWQdiDT— Pearl by SUGA (@yoongisology) January 10, 2022
Only Min Yoongi will come up with something like this, only a great mind can think about such useful classy top tier & high quality merch!— yoon🦋 (@Yoonmyheartbeat) January 10, 2022
So damn impressed!#BY_SUGA #ArtistMadeBySUGA
DESIGNED BY SUGA pic.twitter.com/h1B0DAFZqU
Another fan believed that the design had Suga's ''Essence' in it as they wrote, ''It is really beautiful, I can literally feel the peace and quiet of yoongi when designing this, it has its essence!'' Meanwhile, BTS recently won a Disc Daesang (Album of the Year) for the fifth year in a row with their 2020 album, BE at the 36th edition of the Golden Disc Award. Fans were quick to congratulate the band via social media.
