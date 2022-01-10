Last Updated:

BTS' Suga Designs Guitar Pick Necklace & Black Note Set; ARMY Calls Merch 'genius'

Touted as one of the biggest bands in the world, BTS member Suga has finally released his own line of merch and fans expressing joy over it.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
BTS

Image: Twitter/@HYBE_MERCH/yoongiii_meowww


Touted as one of the biggest bands in the world, BTS member Suga has finally released his design of merch for the fans, called ARMY. The singer decided to design a Guitar pick necklace and black note and cover set for his merch line and the fans believed that he kept his fans in mind while designing the product. As soon as the merch was released by the band's agency, HYBE, it took over social media as ARMY could not express their joy over the new merch.

BTS' Suga designs guitar pick necklace

Taking to their official Twitter handle, HYBE MERCH released the products designed by Suga for his fans. The Guitar pick necklace appeared to be a couple of sets while the black note and cover set looked classy in the black-themed design. The company posted the merch with the caption, ''ARTIST-MADE COLLECTION BY #BTS Merch. Style Photo - SUGA ver. GUITAR PICK NECKLACE BY SUGA #BY_BTS #BY_SUGA'' and ''ARTIST-MADE COLLECTION BY #BTS Merch. Style Photo - SUGA ver. BLACK NOTE & COVER SET BY SUGA''

ARMY reacts to Suga's designs

The 28-year-old singer's unique design landed him on the trending topic list as the fans could not stop admiring the merch line and the thought that went behind creating it. Fans pointed by the singer made the design keeping his fans in mind but also imbibed his personality in the product. One fan wrote, ''Suga literally keep army in his mind while designing guitar pick necklace and black note with cover... I love you Suga'' while another fan wrote, ''I want these to play the guitar, if I get these I'm gonna play the guitar daily !! I WANT IT they're DESIGNED MY SUGA''

READ | BTS wins Disc Daesang for 5th year in a row at 36th Golden Disc Awards

Another fan believed that the design had Suga's ''Essence' in it as they wrote, ''It is really beautiful, I can literally feel the peace and quiet of yoongi when designing this, it has its essence!'' Meanwhile, BTS recently won a Disc Daesang (Album of the Year) for the fifth year in a row with their 2020 album, BE at the 36th edition of the Golden Disc Award. Fans were quick to congratulate the band via social media.

READ | BTS ARMY trends 'Happy Jungkook's Day'; here's why Jeon Jungkook is celebrated every year

(Image: Twitter/@HYBE_MERCH/yoongiii_meowww)

READ | BTS' Suga's song 'Shadow' clocks 2 yrs; ARMY celebrates with singing sensation's pics; See
READ | Rashmika Mandanna admits she is a BTS fan, says 'I listen, I dance... just don't post'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: BTS, Suga, ARMY
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com