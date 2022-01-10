BTS' Suga Designs Guitar Pick Necklace & Black Note Set; ARMY Calls Merch 'genius'

Touted as one of the biggest bands in the world, BTS member Suga has finally released his design of merch for the fans, called ARMY. The singer decided to design a Guitar pick necklace and black note and cover set for his merch line and the fans believed that he kept his fans in mind while designing the product. As soon as the merch was released by the band's agency, HYBE, it took over social media as ARMY could not express their joy over the new merch.

BTS' Suga designs guitar pick necklace

Taking to their official Twitter handle, HYBE MERCH released the products designed by Suga for his fans. The Guitar pick necklace appeared to be a couple of sets while the black note and cover set looked classy in the black-themed design. The company posted the merch with the caption, ''ARTIST-MADE COLLECTION BY #BTS Merch. Style Photo - SUGA ver. GUITAR PICK NECKLACE BY SUGA #BY_BTS #BY_SUGA'' and ''ARTIST-MADE COLLECTION BY #BTS Merch. Style Photo - SUGA ver. BLACK NOTE & COVER SET BY SUGA''

ARMY reacts to Suga's designs

The 28-year-old singer's unique design landed him on the trending topic list as the fans could not stop admiring the merch line and the thought that went behind creating it. Fans pointed by the singer made the design keeping his fans in mind but also imbibed his personality in the product. One fan wrote, ''Suga literally keep army in his mind while designing guitar pick necklace and black note with cover... I love you Suga'' while another fan wrote, ''I want these to play the guitar, if I get these I'm gonna play the guitar daily !! I WANT IT they're DESIGNED MY SUGA''

Another fan believed that the design had Suga's ''Essence' in it as they wrote, ''It is really beautiful, I can literally feel the peace and quiet of yoongi when designing this, it has its essence!'' Meanwhile, BTS recently won a Disc Daesang (Album of the Year) for the fifth year in a row with their 2020 album, BE at the 36th edition of the Golden Disc Award. Fans were quick to congratulate the band via social media.

(Image: Twitter/@HYBE_MERCH/yoongiii_meowww)