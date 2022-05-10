BTS' Suga, PSY's 'That That' Achieves Impressive Feat On Billboard; Fans Congratulate Duo

BTS member Suga's collaboration with PSY for the track That That has emerged as one of the most successful K-pop ventures internationally of the year. Seasoned K-pop artist PSY achieved global fame in 2012 after his track Gangnam Style became a worldwide sensation. Ahead of That That release, the singer promised an even bigger hit to the fans.

It appears as though the singer managed to keep his promise with the help of Suga, who crooned and produced the track as well as featured in the music video. After topping several charts across the world, Suga and PSY's collaboration venture has now achieved an impressive feat on Billboard charts.

BTS' Suga and PSY's That That Billboard entry

The official social media handle of Billboard announced the impressive feat achieved by That That as the song debuted on Billboard's Hot 100 list. The track ended up debuting on the 80th spot on this week's Hot 100 list. Apart from this, the catchy track also reached No. 2 and No. 5 spots on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. and Global 200 charts, respectively.

Fans congratulate Suga and PSY

Fans of both the artists could not help but express their excitement over the impressive feat on the international music chart. While many fans poured in congratulatory wishes, fans of the K-pop band believed that there is more to come in the coming weeks as BTS announced their comeback with the release of their album Proof. Summing up the excitement, one fan tweeted, ''It’s just super neat that the song that comes after one of their biggest hits is called Yet To Come. YouTube viewing record? 10 weeks on Hot100? Millions of copies sold? No, the best is yet to come.''

Earlier, PSY appeared on an episode of JTBS's Knowing Bros where he talked about the collaboration with Suga and how their venture came to be. The singer revealed that he got a text message for collaboration from an unknown number which he later came to know belonged to Suga. Talking about Suga, he said, ''He's produced songs for IU and Heize before. So he'd produced lots of songs for other stars before, and he told me that he wanted to top off his producing project by giving me a song".

