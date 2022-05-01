PSY Reveals How BTS' Suga Approached Him To Collaborate For Their Latest Track 'That That'

South Korean singing sensation PSY and Grammy-nominated band BTS' rapper Suga took the internet by storm on April 29 with their new foot-tapping track That That. The track is the title song of PSY's latest album PSY 9th, which also marked his comeback after five years. Soon after its release, the track became a hit and topped iTunes charts in over 70 regions. It has also garnered over 41 million views on YouTube. While the song is currently in the playlists of music-buffs, PSY recently revealed how BTS' Suga approached him for a collaboration.

PSY's That That features BTS' Suga. While the rapper not only got featured in the track, he also produced it. Seemingly, Suga was the sole reason behind the track as PSY recently revealed during a chat. PSY recently appeared in the April 30 episode of JTBS's Knowing Bros, as per Soompi, and talked about how he ended up making a song with Suga.

During the show, PSY revealed he received a text message from an unknown number, which later turned out to be Suga's. The text message read, "Hi, this is Suga, I'd like to talk to you about something." Following the message, the two musicians met up. PSY further began to praise Suga and said he "is a great performer, of course, but he's also really good at writing music." "He's produced songs for IU and Heize before. So he'd produced lots of songs for other stars before, and he told me that he wanted to top off his producing project by giving me a song," the singer added.

PSY thanks Suga for That That

It was at that time when Suga presented his instrumental for the now released track That That. Further describing the incident, PSY said, "Suga's the one who produced that beat. He asked me, 'Could you possibly sing this song?' and I said, 'It wouldn't even have to be this. Why wouldn't I be willing to sing? I'm in!" PSY further revealed he and Suga kept discussing the song and working on it. Eventually, Suga also featured in the song. At last, the Gangnam Style singer said, "I’d really like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude to him."

Image: Twitter/@psy_oppa