BTS' SUGA Recovers From COVID-19, Bighit Music Informs Through Statement

After famous K-pop band member Suga disclosed his COVID-19 diagnosis, fans have been sending their best wishes across. After the member had quarantined himself under proper medication, he recently informed about his full recovery. Their agency Big Hit Music released a statement while informing about his recovery.

SUGA had been diagnosed with COVID-19 on December 24, 2021, following his return from the US on December 23. The positive test results were said to have arrived during his self-quarantine, as SUGA had previously tested negative for COVID-19. Earlier, while quarantining, the BTS member had personally reassured fans by posting "I am alright :) Don’t worry too much" on Weverse.

Bighit Music releases statement on Suga's recovery

Now, their agency has released a statement, while giving an update on Suga’s health.

“Hello, this is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We would like to inform you that BTS member SUGA has made a full recovery from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today at noon, January 3.

SUGA who had been receiving treatment from home for the past ten days from Friday, December 24 is now able to return to his daily activities.

SUGA did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his quarantine and is currently recuperating while resting at home.

We would like to thank all fans who have shown concerns for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19.

We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority and vigilantly follow the healthcare guidelines.

Thank you.”

Shortly after the statement, SUGA posted on Weverse saying “cleared from quarantine” with a laughing emoji. Previously, the band's agency, Big Hit Entertainment, issued a statement to announce that the singer has contracted the deadly virus post returning from the UK. They wrote, ''BTS member Suga was confirmed with COVD-19 on Friday, December 24 during his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test immediately upon his return to Korea on Thursday, December 23. Suga completed his second round of the COVID-19 vaccination in late August and is not presenting any symptoms as of today. He is currently administering self-care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities.''



IMAGE: Instagram/@bts.suga