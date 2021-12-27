BTS' Suga Shares Health Update Post COVID-19 Diagnosis; Asks Fans Not To 'worry Too Much'

Known as one of the biggest bands in the world, the South Korean boyband BTS' member Suga was diagnosed with the novel Coronavirus on December 24. He contracted the virus after returning from London and during his mandatory quarantine period. The singer recently took to his social media to share an update on his health and asked his fans to not worry much about him.

Suga shares health update

After only a few days of testing positive for the deadly virus, the 28-year-old singer from the popular band BTS, took to his WeVerse handle to share a health update. Addressing his fans, he wrote, ''I'm very good. Don't worry too much''. He also added a makeshift smiley emoji to his post.

Yoongi 🥺 glad he's doing okay 💜💜 pic.twitter.com/TfsqlWnsUH — Michaela⁷ 🎄 (@crushingonbts) December 27, 2021

For the unversed, the band's agency, Big Hit Entertainement, issued a statement to announce that the singer has contracted the deadly virus post returning from the UK. They wrote, ''BTS member Suga was confirmed with COVD-19 on Friday, December 24 during his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test immediately upon his return to Korea on Thursday, December 23. Suga completed his second round of the COVID-19 vaccination in late August and is not presenting any symptoms as of today. He is currently administering self-care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities.''

ARMY's reaction to Suga's post

It was not long before the singer found himself on the trending topic list on Twitter as ARMY expressed gratitude towards the singer for sharing a health update. One fan wrote, ''Yoongi glad he's doing okay'' while another wrote, ''Omg yoongi he is good... I'm feeling so happy after seeing this get well soon dear'' Another fan wrote, ''the way yoongi always reassure armys im crying he’s really the most precious person ever''

yoongi 🥺 i luv u take care ! pic.twitter.com/qWzSmmTNix — ✰ (@stillwuguk) December 27, 2021

the way yoongi always reassure armys im crying he’s really the most precious person ever :(🥺 pic.twitter.com/9C3Qxi5xfm — sen⁷ (slow) (@sugatradamus) December 27, 2021

YOONGI 🥺 IM SO GLAD YOU’RE DOING GOOD pic.twitter.com/tEbpoByCRA — aly⁷☾ (@nyamjinluv) December 27, 2021

Within only a couple of days of Suga testing positive for the virus, other members of the band namely Jin and RM also tested positive for COVID-19. The Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reacted to the news and sent his best wishes to the trio of the band. He wrote,

''Dear @BTS_twt Namjoon, Jin & Yoongi, rest well & feel better soon! 빨리 낫길 바랄게요. It’s so important for everyone to take precautions: Wear a well-fitting mask, keep a safe distance, avoid poorly ventilated, crowded spaces, clean hands and get vaccinated when it’s your turn.''

Image: Twitter/@fatemabts7