BTS' Suga Tests Positive For COVID After Returning From US; ARMY Trends 'Get Well Soon'

BTS' Suga Tests Positive For COVID After Returning From US

BTS' lead rapper Min Yoon-gi also known as Suga has been diagnosed with COVID after returning from the US. ARMY started trending 'get well soon'.

Image: Twitter/@fatemabts7


Touted as one of the biggest bands in the world, BTS' member Min Yoon-gi has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus after returning to Korea. The singer was stationed in the US and returned to his home country where he was following the mandatory self quarantined procedure. Upon his diagnosis, BigHit, the band's company, issued a statement updating the fans about his health. 

BTS Suga tested COVID positive

As per the statement issued by BigHit, the 28-year-old singer was confirmed to be COVID positive on December 24 during the mandatory PCR test upon his arrival in Korea. The statement read, ''BTS member Suga was confirmed with COVD-19 on Friday, December 24 during his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test immediately upon his return to Korea on Thursday, December 23.''

Furthermore, the singer took the second dose of vaccination in late August. The statement also revealed that the singer had tested negative before travelling from the US. They continued, ''Suga completed his second round of the COVID-19 vaccination in late August and is not presenting any symptoms as of today. He is currently administering self-care at home per the guidelines of the healthcare authorities.''

They added, ''Suga, who had a number of personal engagements in the United States during BTS’s official time off, tested negative for the PCR test taken before travelling to the United States and began his self-quarantine after taking the PCR test upon his return to Korea. He received positive results during quarantine, and there was no contact with the other members. The company places the artists’ health as our top priority, and we will do everything we can to aid Suga in his speedy recovery. We will also diligently cooperate with the requests and guidelines of the healthcare authorities.''

ARMY trends 'Get well soon'

It was not long before BTS' fans, called ARMY, started trending 'Get well soon Yoongi' on Twitter. One fan wrote, ''Get well soon, Yoongi! We love you very much and are wishing you a speedy recovery! Use this time to rest and eat well, we all will be thinking of you!'' while another wrote, ''Praying for your fast recovery Get well soon Yoongi, love. You're a strong person. I know you will get through this. ARMY is always here by your side.''

(Image: Twitter/@fatemabts7)

