BTS' Suga Gives Low-key Appearance At Football Match; ARMY Spots Him In Viral Pics; See

The BTS Army was delighted when they recently managed to spot BTS Suga in some viral pictures of a football match while the singer was sitting with his mask on.

As BTS Suga recently kept a low profile and attended a football match, the Army did not miss out to spot him in the audience and making the pictures viral. The singer was seen enjoying the football match while wearing a mask and a cap in order to keep his presence a secret. 

Many of the Army members expressed their delight at spotting him in the audience while others asked the fans to respect his privacy and not spread the pictures. 

BTS Suga at a football match 

One of the BTS Army members recently took to his Twitter handle and dropped in a couple of pictures from a football match and revealed how they managed to spot one of the BTS members, Suga in the audience. In the first picture, he added a glimpse of the audience sitting while in the next one he added a close-up image of BTS Suga and dropped in hearts around him to let others spot him in the picture. The BTS Army member added more pictures depicting how BTS Suga was enjoying the football match in an all-black look while trying to keep his presence low key.

On the other hand, Farbod Esnaashari, a football writer, reshared these pictures on Twitter and revealed that BTS Suga was at the Clipper game and added that he kept it low-profile. He also mentioned how he received a chance to say hello to him at halftime and stated that it was an incredibly unexpected and cool moment. In another tweet, he revealed that BTS Suga was in a North Face jacket and wore a beanie and a mask. Adding to it, he revealed how nobody recognised him during the game and only the Clipper staff were aware of his presence and they knew hours before tipoff that he was arriving. Furthermore, he mentioned how surreal it was to see a superstar in public not being bothered. Sharing more details, he also revealed that he was sitting in Section 111.

Many from the BTS Army were glad to see BTS Suga not being bothered by anyone while others dropped in more pictures of him from the game. Many of them also stated how happy they were to see BTS Suga enjoy the game and thanked the Twitteratis for being discreet about his presence during the game. Take a look at some of the fans reactions to BTS Suga's viral pictures from the football match.

