BTS To Meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in At The Blue House For A Formal Event

The Kpop phenomenon, BTS will once again meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Blue House. BTS will meet President Moon Jae to receive their certificate of appointment as Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture at the Blue House. The band, earlier in July had been appointed as Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture and will receive the certificate in the upcoming days in a formal event.

As per Kpop Post, the President of South Korea, Moon Jae-in had officially issued an appointment letter as the Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture for the band. Therefore, BTS will attend the formal ceremony at the Blue House with the South Korean President on September 14. A spokesperson of the Blue House said that the appointment is aimed to 'raise awareness on global agendas, such as sustainable development, to our future generations and to strengthen the nation's diplomatic power across the world'.

Back in July, the South Korean President appointed BTS as the Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture. Accordingly, the boy band will be attending major global conferences, including the 76th UN General Assembly on September 21. As per Soompi, in an interview with the press, BTS said, "We have grown up together with the current youth generation. We have directly and indirectly witnessed and experienced the impact of society, such as global problems and a great economic crisis. We will participate, whether it is a general meeting or if there is something we can do and we have the strength to do it."

