BTS To Meet US Prez Joe Biden To Discuss Hate Crimes Against Asians; Diversity & More

Globally renowned K-pop band BTS is not only known for their top-charting music but also for initiatives toward spreading a positive outlook for youth. Apart from preaching self-love and kindness through their music, the septet consisting of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook also launched an anti-violence campaign called Love Myself in partnership with UNICEF. In addition to that, they had also performed at the United Nations General Assembly.

Their efforts have been appreciated by the fans over the years. This year, to mark AANHPI (Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islanders) Heritage Month, the South Korean band will visit the White House to discuss the pressing matters including rising hate crimes against Asians with US President Joe Biden.

BTS to visit Joe Biden

As per a report from Deadline, BTS is set to visit the White House and meet with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday. Although not many details of the event have been disclosed, their meeting will be held on Tuesday. Following the same, the White House issued a statement explaining the profound purpose behind inviting the K-pop sensation to shed light on the growing concerns of crimes against the Asian communities, the importance of inclusivity and more.

Reiterating Biden's statement of taking measures to combat the surge in anti-Asian crimes, the statement pointed out the law in COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in May 2021 that enables ''law enforcement with resources to identify, investigate, and report hate crimes and ensure that hate crimes information is more accessible to AA and NHPI communities''.

''President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS’ platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world.” the White House wrote.

Before BTS, other popular celebrities like Selena Gomez appeared with First Lady Jill Biden to talk about mental health awareness. Additionally, Paris Hilton also visited the White House to talk about her advocacy for the protection of youth in residential programs.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, BTS is gearing up for the release of their tenth album titled Proof which will release on June 10, 2022.

Image: AP/Twitter/@bts_bighit