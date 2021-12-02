BTS To Not Attend The Mnet Asian Music Awards This Year; But There's A Surprise For ARMY

The popular South Korean boyband BTS will reportedly not attend the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards owing to their conflicting schedules. The band, who is currently busy trending worldwide owing to their first in-person concert 'Permission to Dance on Stage' in Los Angeles, is said to have a tough time flying back to their home country to attend the highly anticipated award ceremony. However, as per the latest reports, ARMY will not be left disappointed as there is a surprise planned for them.

BTS to attend MAMA

The anticipated award ceremony is touted as one of the biggest celebrations of Korean artists being recognized for their music and art over the year. Top brands of the country such aespa, ATEEZ, Brave Girls, ENHYPEN, INI, ITZY among others will be performing at the award, however, ARMY will not be treated with a BTS performance as a source from MAMA confirmed to Sports Donga that the band will not be attending the ceremony. However, the outlet also confirmed that the organizers are planning to prepare a short video for ARMY.

As per the outlet, the seven-member band was in talks to attend the ceremony but had to back out due to their conflicting schedules. The band kickstarted their Permission to Dance on Stage in Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on November 27 and will be stationed there till December 2. The band will later perform at the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour on December 3. On the other hand, the Mnet Asian Music Awards will be held on December 11 which will be streamed online across the world.

Additionally, the growing concerns of the ongoing pandemic and the new Omicron COVID-19 variant have led the South Korean Government to impose strict international travel restrictions. According to the new guidelines, netizens entering Korea need to observe the mandatory 10-day self-quarantine after December 3. With BTS' packed schedule and newly imposed travel guidelines, the band is less likely to attend the award ceremony.

More on BTS' LA Concert

BTS has been nominated for the MAMA award in the categories like Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Worldwide Fans' Choice award, Best Male Group and Best Dance Performance Male Group. The band is currently stationed in the USA for their first in-person concert.

Image: Twitter/@bts