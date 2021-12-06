BTS To Take 'official Extended Period Of Rest' Post Hit Concert, Big Hit Issues Statement

After giving a power-packed performance recently at the Permission to Dance on Stage concert in LA, the famous K-pop band has decided to take a break. BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will take a break, for the second time since 2019. Big Hit Music on Monday announced that the members will take an 'official extended period of rest'.

According to a statement issued by the company on Twitter, Big Hit Music said that members will be spending the holiday season with their families, 'the first time for them since their debut'. It also added that BTS will focus on preparing for their upcoming in-person concert in March in Seoul. BTS will also prepare their 'new album that will mark the beginning of a new chapter'.’

BTS to go on an extended break

"Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour. BTS stayed active in order to engage with fans in 2020 and 2021 amidst the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results to cement themselves as top global artists,” the statement read. [공지] 방탄소년단 공식 장기휴가 공지 (+ENG) pic.twitter.com/TLmZTKyISE — BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) December 6, 2021

Further, the statement read that the famous boy band who have worked tirelessly for their recent concert will get a chance to get re-inspired and recharge with creative energy during this break. "BTS will be focusing on preparing for the concert and release of the new album that will mark the beginning of a 'new chapter'. They are preparing for a concert this coming March to connect and communicate with the fans in-person in Seoul. We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all the fans who continue to cheer for BTS and they will return as their best, healthiest selves after recharging so they can return all the love from the fans. Thank you," it concluded.

Meanwhile, BTS' announcement about their upcoming album has left ARMY, BTS fandom excited. Reacting to this, ARMY wrote on Twitter, “My babies taking a well-deserved vacation. Smiling face with 3 hearts. And…a new album next year! Yay! (can we have a tour, too?).”

IMAGE: Instagram/bts.bighitofficial