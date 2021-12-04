BTS Makes History With LA Concert; Earns $33 Mn In 4-days With Record-breaking Ticket Sale

The South Korean boy band BTS had a blast in Los Angeles in the past few days. The band set more than one record with their four-night run at the SoFi stadium in California with sold-out concerts and an impressive earning. Here is everything about the BTS LA concert and the figures with which the band created history.

According to the latest report by Billboard, BTS' four Permission To Dance On Stage LA concerts created history and broke several records. The concert began on November 27 and recently was wrapped up on December 2, 2021. The four shows concerts grossed an impressive $33.3 million and sold about 214,000 tickets. These figures did not only make the band's show the highest-grossing engagement at SoFi stadium since the venue reopened earlier this year, but also the highest-grossing run of shows in nearly a decade. The last super-successful show was Roger Waters' nine-show run in 2012 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

BTS makes history with their PTD concerts in LA

Apart from the record-breaking shows, the band's SoFi Stadium concerts also created history by earning the biggest Billboard Boxscore, a score summing up all the shows that an act plays at a single venue during a particular tour. The band is the first one to win the biggest Billboard Boxscore in California and the second one ever in North America. The first place is bagged by Bruce Springsteen's 10-show run at New Jersey's Giants Stadium in 2013.

However, BTS was the first band to achieve all these titles with only a four-show run. Billboard noted that all the engagements that outgrossed the South Korean by the band were at least twice as long as their four-night LA show, with at least eight shows per engagement. BTS is the sixth-highest gross in Billboard Boxscore history in the entire world. However, the band's LA concerts also made history by becoming the first primarily non-English-language act to earn over $20 million in a single engagement.

Thousands of people showed up at the SoFi stadium on all four nights to watch their favourite band play their chartbusters. Several renowned musicians, including Coldplay's Chris Martin and Meghan Thee Stallion, joined the boy band at the concerts. The four-night show was one of the biggest concerts of the boy band.

Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit