BTS To TREASURE, Check The Most Tweeted About K-pop Artists Of The Year 2021

Taking over the world one song at a time, South Korean pop bands like BTS, EXO, TREASURE and more have been dominating the international music charts over the past few years. With a noticeable surge in the people enjoying K-pop music and content, the artists have managed to establish their place in the international market. Social media is no exception as Twitter recently announced the list of most tweeted artists on the platform which was dominated by the popular boyband BTS.

With BTS taking over the social media platform, here is a list of other South Korean pop bands who became the most tweeted K-pop artists on Twitter in the year 2021.

1. BTS

Debuted in the year 2013, BigHit Entertainment's BTS success has been pathbreaking for the South Korean industry with the band breaking multiple records on international platforms. The band holds multiple records like Most Twitter engagements overall, Most viewed music video online in 24 hours by a K-pop group for DNA, Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group for Boy With Luv and more. Their latest hit Butter bagged them several awards including the Artist of the Year award at American Music Awards 2021.

my two new fav bts group photos pic.twitter.com/oxGUzebWwc — sar⁷ ♡ (@taeberryjam) November 24, 2021

2. NCT

One of the most popular groups of the third generation, NCT from SM Entertainment has carved a niche for themselves in the industry with their unique style of music. With 23 members hailing from China, Thailand and Korea, the band is known for their diversity and many sub-units Limitless like NCT Dream, Way V, NCT 127 and more. Some of their popular hits include Limitless, Cherry Bomb, Kick Back, The 7th Sense and more.

3. EXO

Touted as one of the most prominent bands in South Korea, SM Entertainment's band EXO, bagged third place on this list. Debuted in 2012, their music style heavily incorporates pop, hip-hop, and R&B style. Some of their popular songs are Love Shot, Monster, Don't Mess Up My Tempo, Growl and more. Although the band was not majorly active this year with several members taking on solo projects, EXO managed to remain in the top three in the list of most tweeted about K-pop artists.

> some photos with my beloved group, EXO. pic.twitter.com/POo7KVycwp — 7th. ĸoĸo de`gov‚ park. ♣️ (@clofn) December 13, 2021

4. BLACKPINK

Fourth on the list is the girl group that has dominated the K-pop world despite their handful of singles and albums. Debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment, the girl group has become one of the biggest bands in the world in only a few years. Having collaborated with many international artists like Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa, the band is also making a splash in the fashion and acting world. Some of the popular songs include As If It's Your Last, Boombayah, Whistle, Ddu-Du Ddu-Du and more.

5. TREASURE

Another band from YG Entertainment, TREASURE has become the fifth most tweeted K-pop artist this year. The 12 member band debuted last year after gaining popularity on the 2018 reality-survival program YG Treasure Box. Some of their popular songs are My Treasure, Boy, Beautiful and more.

Image: Instagram/@yg_treasure_official/bts.bighitofficial