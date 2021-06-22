BTS Track 'Butter' Tops Billboard Hot 100 Music Chart For Fourth Consecutive Week

BTS has made another record yet again. BTS’ latest megahit song Butter has retained the No. 1 position on Billboard’s main album chart for the fourth consecutive week. BTS released its song Butter on May 21, 2021.

BTS' Butter is officially at the first position on this week’s #Hot100 chart for a fourth consecutive week. Butter becomes the group’s longest leading No.1 hit, surpassing the three-week run of their previous hit song Dynamite. Billboard announced with a report that Butter drew over 12.5 million U.S streams and sold 111,400 downloads in the week ending on June 17. It even attracted 25.8 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 6%) in the week ending June 20. Previously, BTS broke another record to become the first group with a trio of No. 1 entrance with songs like Dynamite, Life Goes On, and Butter.

BTS took to their Twitter account to share this news with their fanbase ARMY. In the tweet, BTS wrote, "Unbelievable #BTS_Butter is on top of the chart for 4 weeks in a row." The band has beat out the songs of popular international stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Justin Beiber, Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande, and The Weeknd. Meanwhile, Butter is the 13th song to spend its first four weeks on the chart in the top spot. It is the first song to earn this honour since Olivia Rodrigo's Drivers License which locked the first position on Billboard music charts for straight eight weeks. Due to the amazing reception of Butter, BTS even released some remixes of the song called Hotter and Sweeter which was released just a few weeks ago.

🎉Billboard #Hot100 No1 x 4🎉



4주 연속 빌보드 1위라니😭😭😭😭

아미 여러분 너무너무너무너무 감사합니다. 💜💛💜💛



Unbelievable! #BTS_Butter is on the top of the chart 4 weeks in a row! Thanks soooo-much #BTSARMY 💜💛💜💛#Got_ARMY_Behind_Us https://t.co/ISVnyttSbE — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) June 21, 2021

Butter released on May 21 and it is a vibrant summer number that the group hoped would give off good energy during the global coronavirus pandemic. As soon as it got released, the song topped iTunes charts in more than 109 regions as well as music charts of South Korea and Japan. Butter earned more than 20.9 million streams on the first day of its release on Spotify and even garnered more than 108.2 million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its release.

