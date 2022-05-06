BTS Unveils Lead Single 'Yet To Come', Promotion Schedule For Comeback Album 'Proof'

Weeks after announcing their highly anticipated comeback and creating quite a stir while doing so, BTS has now announced the lead single of their upcoming album titled Proof. The announcement came days after they dropped a logo teaser for the album and confirmed its release date.

This time, the globally renowned K-pop band felt generous towards their fans as they also released the cover photo of the upcoming lead single along with the promotion schedule. Check out the details here.

BTS' 'Proof' lead single, promotion schedule

Taking to their official social media handles, BTS' announced the title of the lead single of their upcoming comeback album Proof. Titled Yet To Come, the title was released along with the tagline 'The Most Beautiful Moment'. The cover photo was in a soft shade of blue with BTS' logo at the bottom.

In a follow-up post, they released the promotion schedule of the Proof. The first update that fans will be treated with will be released on May 9, 2022, when the band will unveil the tracklist of the album. Interestingly, the band also shared a date, June 13, 2022, and added question marks in front of it hinting toward a surprise from the band for the fans. Check out the cryptic post here.

As per Big Hit Entertainment, Proof will be released on June 10, 2022, along with the music video of its lead single Yet To Come. The comeback will also mark BTS' ninth anniversary doubling the excitement of the fans.

After the release of the cover photo of Yet To Come, fans were quick to preset theories about the concept of the comeback as one fan tweeted, ''Yet to come" "The Most Beautiful Moment In Life" NO WONDER THEY ADDED HYYH PHOTOS IN THEIR GRAMMYS PERFORMANCE AND THE WAY NAMJOON POSTED THROWBACK PHOTOS''.

Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit