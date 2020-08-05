BTS Shares Its Schedule That Details Its New Single 'Dynamite' And Performance At The VMAs

K-Pop boyband BTS recently announced that its new single Dynamite will release soon. The boy band has now announced 11 new updates about its tours and performances on Twitter and also confirmed that the members will be performing at the Video Music Awards (VMAs). Read ahead to know more about BTS' schedule.

BTS will soon have a new single out called Dynamite, the song will be English and not Korean. The band has also confirmed that song will be out on August 21. Fans are not able to control their excitement over the new BTS song. Take a look at the tweet from August 2.

After the first tweet about its new single, BTS' Twitter account re-tweeted a tweet by the Video Music Awards (VMAs) stating that BTS will perform live at the award function. This will be the first time BTS will perform live at the VMAs. The tweet mentioned - IT’S REALLY HAPPENING @BTS_twt IS PERFORMING at the 2020 #VMAs for the FIRST. TIME. EVER! DON’T MISS THIS August 30 on @MTV. Take a look at the tweet:

For its final update, BTS published its "Dynamite Promotion Schedule" on Twitter. The schedule reveals every detail about BTS' plan, from its song release to its VMAs performance. Take a look at the tweet:

Fans react

Fans have been very excited about the band's new song and its performance at the VMAs. One fan wrote on Twitter - They are the only reason i'll watch this #BTS and another fan mentioned - PLEASE TELL ME THAT I'M DREAMING. Take a look at fan reactions:

They are the only reason i'll watch this #BTS — ⟬⟭ Carla⁷ ⟭⟬ (@cafm0314) August 4, 2020

Wahhhhh😍 — Kristine Anne (@Kristin44361564) August 4, 2020

PLEASE TELL ME THAT I'M DREAMING pic.twitter.com/sGcAYuFX3j — كيُـمٍُ رۈُزي🐹🌈↝ (@bts_tatie) August 4, 2020

The boy band debuted in South Korea in 2013 with No More Dream from the album 2 Cool 4 Skool, which gained the members much popularity within the country. The next song to bring them some more national attention was Boy in Luv (2014). Much of their later international popularity was gained in 2017 when they were seen at Billboard Music Awards and also when they made their American television debut at American Music Awards (AMAs).

The band is now internationally known for its pop music and dance moves and has managed to gain a huge fan base. BTS fans are referred to as ARMY and have managed to keep the boy band always trending.

