BTS' V Birthday: ARMY Organises Singer's Special Feature On Burj Khalifa For The 2nd Time

Dubbed as one of the biggest bands in the world, BTS is known for having an enormous number of fans across the world who shower the band with boundless love and support. Demonstrating the same ahead of member V's 26th birthday, fans of the band, called ARMY, organised a special feature of the young singer which will be displayed on the world's tallest building to celebrate the occasion. The extravagant surprise is organised by a fan club called Vbar who has a Twitter handle by the name @KIMTAEHYUNGBAR_.

This would mark the fandom's second consecutive year of arranging a huge surprise for their favourite singer on the Burj Khalifa. With only a few hours remaining for BTS' V's birthday, the entire fandom is buzzing with excitement to witness the grand show in Dubai. Check out the details of the surprise show here.

V to feature on Burj Khalifa

Taking to their Twitter handle, the fan club detailed the special surprise organised for V's, real name Kim Tae-hyung, 26th birthday. Sharing the pictures and videos from a similar surprise last year, the fan club asked the ARMY to watch out for the event arranged this year. They wrote, ''27th Birthday Support for Kim Taehyung Part.21 The Burj Khalifa The only one in the world, Kim Taehyung's 3-minute bday ad on Burj Khalifa for two consecutive years Dubai time：20:10 Dec 29 KST：01:10 Dec 30 Theme Song: Inner child by V Happy 27th(In Korean age) bday.''

27th Birthday Support for Kim Taehyung Part.21

The Burj Khalifa

The only one in the world，Kim Taehyung's 3-minute bday ad on Burj Khalifa for two consecutive years

Dubai time：20:10 Dec 29

KST：01:10 Dec 30

Theme Song: Inner child by V



Happy 27th bday💜🎂@BurjKhalifa pic.twitter.com/D8ZAoDi1Le — CHINA Baidu Vbar (@KIMTAEHYUNGBAR_) December 26, 2021

We (UAE army’s) are so lucky we got @_nuna_V and @KIMTAEHYUNGBAR_ both are the biggest Taehyung’s fans site and fanbase as they have chosen UAE/Dubai to put up their bday event and project for Taehyung. I’m so happy



Cafe Event : Dec 30, 12 - 8PM

Burj Event : Dec 29, 8:10PM pic.twitter.com/tHf0vZPNxc — UAE_BTSV DUBAI (@UAE_BTSV) December 26, 2021

The World's tallest building will light up with V's pictures and song in the early hours of December 29 and will last for three minutes. For this year, the fans chose the singer's popular solo Inner Child to be played during the light show. It is also important to note that the young singer is the only idol to have two dedicated light shows on the Burj Khalifa. The fan clubs are set to stream the light show on their Twitter handles.

5 hours more Taehyung’s face will be displayed all over @BurjKhalifa facade.



I will go live 5mins before the show. Please retweet to spread😊



Dec 29, 8.10PM UAE

Dec 30, 01:10AM KST



Project by: @KIMTAEHYUNGBAR_



~ This video was taken last year. pic.twitter.com/F0QGqGbA3L — UAE_BTSV DUBAI (@UAE_BTSV) December 29, 2021

Meanwhile, V managed to visit one of the birthday projects set up by the fan clubs as he took to his Instagram to post photos and videos of the same.

Image: Twitter/@UAE_BTSV/Instagram/@tae.tae.v