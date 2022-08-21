BTS' V Breaks Instagram Record; Becomes Fastest Person To Hit 50 Million Followers

BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung has set yet another record, thanks to his large fanbase on Instagram. The K-pop idol became the fastest person ever to surpass 50 million followers on the social media platform within 8 months of his debut. All BTS members, including RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook, opened their individual Instagram handles in December 2021.

According to reports, Kim Taehyung also holds the record for the fastest time to reach 1 million followers on Instagram (within 43 minutes).

BTS' V becomes the fastest person to hit 50 million followers on Instagram

BTS ARMY has been celebrating V's latest milestone on social media. In 8 months times, V has gained over 50 million followers and thereby left behind BLACKPINK member Lisa's 33-month record.

The K-pop star, who has broken several records in the recent past, was ranked number 6 on the Top 1000 Instagram Influencers list earlier this month. He also had the "Highest Average Likes And Engagements On Instagram History", leaving behind icons like Zendaya and Tom Holland.

On the work front, Kim Taehyung was recently seen in the spin-off of HYBE’s popular series IN THE SOOP, which also starred Park Seojoon, Choi Wooshik, Park Hyungsik and Peakboy. In the Soop: Friendcation followed the vacation adventures of the stars.

BTS was also appointed as the honorary ambassador of the 2030 Busan World Expo in July 2022. They will reportedly hold a global concert in the month of October for strengthening Busan's bidding for the expo.

