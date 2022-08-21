Last Updated:

BTS' V Breaks Instagram Record; Becomes Fastest Person To Hit 50 Million Followers

BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung has set yet another record. The K-pop idol became the fastest person ever to surpass 50 million followers on Instagram.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
BTS' V

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial


BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung has set yet another record, thanks to his large fanbase on Instagram. The K-pop idol became the fastest person ever to surpass 50 million followers on the social media platform within 8 months of his debut. All BTS members, including RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook, opened their individual Instagram handles in December 2021. 

According to reports, Kim Taehyung also holds the record for the fastest time to reach 1 million followers on Instagram (within 43 minutes).

BTS' V becomes the fastest person to hit 50 million followers on Instagram

BTS ARMY has been celebrating V's latest milestone on social media. In 8 months times, V has gained over 50 million followers and thereby left behind BLACKPINK member Lisa's 33-month record. 

READ | BTS' V recalls challenges he faced while filming emotional scenes in debut show 'Hwarang'

The K-pop star, who has broken several records in the recent past, was ranked number 6 on the Top 1000 Instagram Influencers list earlier this month. He also had the "Highest Average Likes And Engagements On Instagram History", leaving behind icons like Zendaya and Tom Holland.

READ | BTS' RM & J-Hope spotted grooving to Billie Eilish's tracks at her Seoul concert
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by V (@thv)

 On the work front, Kim Taehyung was recently seen in the spin-off of HYBE’s popular series IN THE SOOP, which also starred Park Seojoon, Choi Wooshik, Park Hyungsik and Peakboy. In the Soop: Friendcation followed the vacation adventures of the stars. 

READ | BTS' Jungkook unveils 8 Vampire-themed pictures from Photo Folio Time Difference

BTS was also appointed as the honorary ambassador of the 2030 Busan World Expo in July 2022. They will reportedly hold a global concert in the month of October for strengthening Busan's bidding for the expo. 

READ | ARMY reacts after teacher apologises for threatening student for being a BTS fan

(Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial)

READ | MTV VMAs 2022: BTS, BLACKPINK & others nominated for Group of the Year; check full list
First Published:
COMMENT