BTS' V Diagnosed With COVID-19 With Mild Sore Throat; Other Members Test Negative

Member of the popular South Korean boyband, BTS' V has been diagnosed with the novel Coronavirus. The artist is the fifth member of the K-pop band to test positive for the virus as Jin, RM, Suga and Jimin recovered earlier. Moreover, V's diagnosis came a few days before bandmate J-Hope's 28th birthday.

Sharing the news with the fans, called ARMY, the K-pop band's managing company Big Hit Entertainment issued a statement announcing the news. Fans were also quick to send love and support to the singer as they trended #GetWellSoonTaehyung.

BTS' V diagnosed with COVID-19

Big Hit Entertainment released a statement on WeVerse regarding V's COVID-19 positive diagnosis. The statement began, ''We would like to provide you with some information regarding the health of BTS member V. V visited the hospital Tuesday afternoon on the 15th after experiencing a mild sore throat and took the PCR test. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 tonight,'' The singer has completed both rounds of vaccination.

The statement continued, ''V completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat. He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities,'' Additionally, the young singer also met with his bandmates who have now tested negative, as per the statement.

''There was contact with the other members on Saturday the 12th, but everyone was wearing a mask, and there was no close contact. None of the BTS members other than V are presenting any symptoms, and everyone received negative results from the preemptive self-tests. The company places the artists’ health as our top priority and we will do everything we can to aid V in his speedy recovery.'' the statement concluded.

Recover quickly and get all the rest you need Tae! @BTS_twt 💜#GetWellSoonTaehyung — luke waltham (@lukewaltham) February 15, 2022

Armys are sending you plenty purple balloons this time Taehyung, get well soon love🥺💜#GetWellSoonTaehyung pic.twitter.com/FGylGokPoh — Anjaan⁷❖🐙 (@JinJaaan) February 15, 2022

Our Taehyung got tested positive for COVID-19, we are wishing him a speedy recovery 🥺💜#GetWellSoonTaehyung pic.twitter.com/rqhODqADtg — thv (@thv_ig_update) February 15, 2022

Image: @PopBase/Twiiter