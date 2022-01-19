BTS' V Drops 'My Universe' Jamming Session With Coldplay; ARMY Can't Keep Calm | Watch

Touted as one of the biggest bands in the world, BTS have, over the years, collaborated with numerous notable artists namely Jason Derulo, Nicky Minaj, Halsey and more. Although all the partnerships have proven to be successful with the tracks topping music charts across the world, one collaboration, in particular, has made a special place in the hearts of the fans. The band's track My Universe with Coldplay tugged at the heartstrings of people for its soulful lyrics and the beautiful medley of the boys with Chris Martin.

Getting nostalgic about the same, a member of the band, V, took to his social media to share a video to look back at the time the K-pop band practised with Coldplay for My Universe. Check out the post here.

BTS' V shares jamming session with Coldplay

Taking to his individual Instagram account, V shared a clip from the 'Coldplay X BTS Inside 'My Universe' Documentary'. The video clip showed the K-pop band jamming out the track with Coldplay along with the members recording their solo parts. The video ended with Chris Martin's monologue where he talked about the meaning behind the track by saying,

''This song is about how the power of love transcends all things, borders and rules and genders and race and every sexuality. If you look at people right who are divided a border or can't be together. That's what this song is about. About how nothing can really stop people from loving each other.''

Fans of the band, called ARMY, spent no time sharing the post on social media and commended the collab track My Universe. One fan also pointed out, ''Awww, remember last 2019 when he wanted to collab with Coldplay after 2 years it happened now''.

forever thankful to bts, coldplay and the universe to give us MY UNIVERSE💜💙 pic.twitter.com/lXUiSC841S — forever bangtan⁷ (@anot7bias) January 19, 2022

Collab of the century 💜💜💜💜 — Ivy⁷ ⟭⟬ IA (@vminforlife99) January 19, 2022

More on BTS' V

Earlier, in an interview with Vogue magazine in December last year, the 26-year-old singer recalled the time he spent with the British rock band whilst recording the top-charting track My Universe. The singer stated that he received several compliments from his bandmates as well as the Coldplay members as the latter declared him 'the second Chris Martin'.He stated,

''It doesn’t appear in the video, but actually, when the vocal guide demo came out in English, I sang it from beginning to end. The Coldplay members listened and complimented me, saying I was like the second Chris Martin. I’ve listened to that recording a lot since!''

Meanwhile, V created quite a stir as his self-designed bag Mute Boston Bag reportedly made history after becoming the world's fastest bag to get sold out as fans bought it within seconds.

