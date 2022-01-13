BTS Member-made Sold Out Merch Resurfaces At Whopping Rates On EBay; Fans Demand Action

Touted as one of the biggest bands in the world, the South Korean boy group BTS is known for their tendency to set benchmarks in every field they venture into. Comprising of members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, the band recently dropped their merch line including products like self-designed bags, guitar pick necklaces, pyjama sets and more. It wasn't a surprise when these products appeared sold-out on websites minutes after being launched considering the enormous fandom spread across the world eager to support the band.

BTS member, V's self-designed bag reportedly made history after becoming the world's fastest bag to get sold out as fans bought it within seconds. However, a few fans noticed that the sold-out items were being sold on another website at an exorbitant price rate.

BTS merch resurfaces on eBay

As the evidence presented by fans, called ARMY, in form of screenshots, BTS members sold-out merch products resurfaced on the popular website eBay at rates much higher than their original price. Fans were quick to speak out against the unethical practice as they expressed their fury for being unable to buy the products. One fan posted a screenshot of V's Mute Boston Bag being sold on eBay at a whopping price.

Went to EBAY and someone was selling Suga’s necklaces for over $300 and when I looked at the bottom it said that they had sold 14 already and had 8 available!! — MeBeingMe Mina L. BTSARMY ⁷💜²⁰¹³💜☺️ 🧈 (@LoveRespect4BTS) January 13, 2022

ARMY demands action from BigHit

Fans across the world could not contain their disappointment as they took to social media to point out the unethical practice being carried out to BTS' agency. One fan wrote, ''HYBE_MERCH @bts_bighit @BTS_twt I hope you take heed on this one. It’s 100% valid. Like the heartache, the disappointment that majority of ARMYs feel & then we see the merch on ebay being sold at exorbitant prices?! I am fuming mad right now. Like SO MAD! IT’S NOT FAIR AT ALL!''

The thing is people can put wherever they want in eBay. If you see them report them. They can’t be selling items they don’t have on stock already per eBay rules — Carola⁷💜 ʕ •ᴥ•ʔ♫ 💜 (@laintrepida) January 13, 2022

Another fan wrote, ''I really hope we get a feature that ONLY ARMY can buy BTS merch especially the pre-ordered one, cause it makes me pissed when i see a non fan buying 8 necklaces or bags...and reselling them with super high price that should be illegal, pls if u see any on ebay rprt it immediately'' Check out more tweets from the fans here.

This is just utterly disgusting I’m so angry 😡😤I literally cried when I didn’t get a chance to buy the Boston bag that was designed by TAE and there are people on EBay who got a chance to buy it and now are reselling in bids of such ridiculous prices @weverseshop @bts_bighit pic.twitter.com/sEXBEeoKRe — Karen Da Cruz (@KarenDaCruz6) January 12, 2022

if ANY ARMY are buying BTS merch on EBAY knowing they don't have the product on hand, wake up! THIS IS A SCAM. Whether these sellers actually bought it or not, this should be common sense by now. YOU ARE BEING SCAMMED.



DO NOT BUY ANY OF THESE UNLESS THEY RESTOCK IT ON WEVERSE!!! https://t.co/g4kmcikt0r — Yoongi’s angel 👼 (@yoongiwifey__) January 13, 2022

Image: Twitter/@weverseshop/WajidHu15421093