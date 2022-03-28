BTS' V Elevates Airport Fashion With Self-designed Mute Boston Bag; ARMY Calls 'handsome'

Touted as one of the biggest bands in the world, the South Korean boyband BTS is not only known for creating a major buzz in the music world but also for its trendsetting fashion looks. From stunning colourful stage outfits to classy suits, the septet which consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook has emerged as fashion icons in the K-pop community. The band recently delivered a larger-than-life concert at Olympic Stadium, Seoul, South Korea and entertained their Korean fans in person for the first time since the pandemic started.

Fresh off the success of the concerts, the band is now all set to grace the 64th Annual Grammy awards ceremony on April 3, 2022. To prepare for the same, the band members arrived at the airport to board their flight to Las Vegas to attend the ceremony. Although all the members are known to turn heads with their airport fashion look, member V, real name Kim Taehyung, managed to land himself on the trending topic list on social media with his high-end fashion look.

BTS' V flaunts a self-designed bag at the airport

The 26-year-old singer from BTS, who has songs like Christmas Tree, Stigma, Inner Child and more to his solo credits, was tapped by the South Korean media at the Incheon airport where he boarded the flight to America with his members. V sported a flowery shirt under a brown coat and elevated his outfit by sporting his self-designed Mute Boston bag, which was sold out in seconds after its release.

Pretty boy, V with his Mute Boston Bag 💖💜😍 pic.twitter.com/ujvhwyKYbj — 🌹💜BluVSOPE⁷💜🌹 (@BluVSOPE7) March 28, 2022

He also wore a Coco Chanel Brooch from Chanel's Cruise Collection '19 and gave his attire a high fashion look. The videos and pictures of the singer have surfaced online and fans could not help but admire his beauty and fashion quotient. Many also adored BTS' V curly hair poking out of his headphones.

how does it feel to be the main character kim taehyung? 🎤 pic.twitter.com/TCkHpYuLWo — ‏َ (@tetekkoo) March 28, 2022

KIM TAEHYUNG ARRIVAL AT THE AIRPORT, HE'S USING HIS MUTE BOSTON BAG OMG!! 👜



Listen and shazam #V_ChristmasTree

the best OST of 2021 #ChristmasTree by #V of @BTS_twtpic.twitter.com/772Z60ij2F — 🎄🐻 taetae 𐤀 KTH1 IS COMING (@Jekeeey2) March 28, 2022

Kmedia-

"The place where V walks is the runway".



KIM TAEHYUNG BORN MODEL AND FASHION ICON Vpic.twitter.com/CevxZX4wQd — ᵗʰᵛ¹¹⁸Angela🐯⁷⁹● KTH1 IS COMING|CH🌲💜SN💜B&G¹³ (@VbaritoneLegend) March 28, 2022

One fan tweeted, ''kim taehyung living his bear life and oh, he looks like a college student here. plus his newly permed hair please, so beautiful'' and another wrote, ''how does it feel to be the main character kim taehyung?''. While another fan believed that the singer is the perfect model for his self-designed bag as they wrote, ''Nobody can model the Mute Boston Bag better than the creator himself.''

Image: Instagram/@bts.__v.___/Twitter/@BluVSOPE7