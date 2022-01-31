BTS V Has Gala Time With Singer Park Hyo Shin; Musical Night Makes ARMY's Hearts Happy

South Korean boy band BTS has been making headlines with their exceptional music and charming personalities ever since their debut in 2013. Recently, BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung took to his verified Instagram handle and dropped a picture with soloist and award-winning singer Park Hyo Shin. The duo was seen enjoying and singing together in the video.

Within no time, BTS member V deleted the picture and like always, BTS ARMY was quick enough to save it. In the video, the duo was seen singing along to Matt Maltese‘s Less and Less.

Check out BTS' V and Park Hyo Shin's musical night video

Earlier, BTS member V had mentioned that he is a big fan of Matt Maltese and Park Hyo Shin. Thus, during their recent musical night together, the K-pop idol and the ballad singer were singing Maltese's Less and Less single. Within no time, ARMYs and SOULTREEs (Park Hyo Shin's fans) were happily surprised by the duo's strong friendship. They also wished for a collaboration between the two singers.

A fan reposted the video of the singer's having a gala time and captioned it as, "Taehyung with Singer Park Hyo Shin Less And Less by Matt Maltese." Another one wrote, "Taehyung singing "Breath" by Park Hyo Shin (박효신_숨). His deep voice is so healing and heavenly @BTS_twt." Many other fans recalled BTS' V's Weverse interview where he can be seen enjoying singing sessions with older musicians.

IG 📸 || thv story update #TAEHYUNG



Taehyung with Singer Park Hyo Shin



🎵 Less And Less by Matt Maltese pic.twitter.com/cpCoHeK1kD — taehyung pics⚡️| 🎄 (@taehyungpic) January 30, 2022

taehyung was singing 'breath' by Park Hyoshin in BTS in the soop before

pic.twitter.com/R7BPXQKwLv — BTS PICS⁷ 🧸 (@GirlWithLuv_24) January 30, 2022

Taehyung singing “Wildflower” by Park Hyoshin in run BTS

pic.twitter.com/6Aes1cqN2M — BTS PICS⁷ 🧸 (@GirlWithLuv_24) January 30, 2022

Park Hyo Shin is a South Korean ballad singer and is known for his vocals. The singer has bagged numerous awards for his songs and performances, including Mnet Asia Music Awards, Seoul Music Awards, and Golden Disc Awards.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, V has created K-pop history yet again with his single, Christmas Tree. According to the global music streaming platform, Spotify, on January 30, V's solo track for the soundtrack of Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi's recently released K-drama, Our Beloved Summer, took the top spot on Spotify Korea's Top 200 Songs chart for January 26 through 27.

With this achievement, BTS' V has also become the first Korean male soloist to take the number one spot. Additionally, Christmas Tree entered Spotify's Global Top 200 weekly chart for the second time, setting a new record as the longest-charting Korean OST (original soundtrack) on the chart.

These new achievements further solidify the global success of the track, following the record-breaking number of downloads achieved by the song in Japan on its first day of release as well as its debut at number one on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart. Christmas Tree also recorded over 30 million streams on Spotify in just 29 days, making it the fastest track by a Korean solo artist to achieve the feat.

