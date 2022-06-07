BTS: V Holds A Rose, Jungkook Teases Melodious Tune In 'Yet To Come' Teaser; Watch

With only a few days left for the highly anticipated comeback album titled Proof, BTS has added to the excitement of fans by dropping the official teaser of their title track Yet To Come. The upcoming album will be the South Korean band's tenth album and will reflect on their journey over the years. The anthology will include their past hits along with three new tracks namely Yet To Come, Run BTS and For Youth.

Ahead of the release, the band dropped several segments to promote the album like 'Proof Of Inspiration' where the members —Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — talked about the reason for adding their solo tracks to the album. The newly-released teaser has already got the fans racking their brains to connect the dots and put their theories on the concept.

BTS release Yet To Come official teaser

The music video showed the members walking around in the desert with cryptic expressions and staring into the camera. A few of the members sported a suit, J-Hope wore a white cap, V was seen holding a rose in his hand while RM sported a pair of sunglasses.

On the other hand, Suga was seen standing on a piano in an uber-cool outfit. The clip also showed Jungkook cupping his eye with his hand. The youngest member of the band also teases the melodious tune of the track at the end of the video. The Yet To Come teaser reached over three million views and over a million likes within an hour of being released on YouTube. Check out the teaser below.

As mentioned earlier, fans were quick to put forth their theory over the 30-second long teaser. One fan pointed out that the members wore outfits from their past music videos to represent the concept of the Proof album where they reflect on their journey. Another fan tweeted, ''the fact bts talk about the fear of forgetting the desert that turned into the sea with all their blood sweat and tears and now filmed an mv there with a homage to all their past eras... gonna lie down. (sic)''

BTS is wearing outfits from their past eras. This makes sense since it's an anthology album 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ium88WWbSV — ◡̈ (@taebokkiii) June 7, 2022

Jungkook'un Hyyh run era ile benzerliği...

Sadece 35 saniye ama çıldırmamak yetti spring day ve life goes on vibe'ı aldım bakalım efsanevi olacak https://t.co/XZ2Q6GKDYn pic.twitter.com/ln9OxmgrMR — rkivelab⁷ D-3 Proof HYYH is #YetToCome 22.06.10 (@W52Moonchild) June 7, 2022

Meanwhile, the members also updated their profile pictures on their official Spotify handle to mark the release of their upcoming album. Proof will be released on June 10, along with the music video of the title track Yet To Come.