BTS Jungkook Sends Special Message To ARMY In Live Session; 'Can't Be Without You Guys'

With only a few days left for the release of BTS' highly anticipated album Proof, the youngest member of the band, Jungkook, decided to conduct a live session with the fans. Sporting a warm sweater, the singer appeared on screen with his trademark bunny smile and piercings.

During the live session, the 24-year-old singer talked about the relentless love and support he receives from the fans, fondly called ARMY, and admitted that he 'can't live without them'. Fans were quick to flood social media with snaps from the live session as they appeared smitten by his charming words for them.

Jungkook melts ARMY's hearts

On June 7, Jungkook conducted a live session with fans ahead of BTS' highly anticipated Proof album release. ARMY shared highlights of his interaction with fans where he talked about the band's preparation for the upcoming ventures and expressed his gratefulness for being supported by millions of fans. Fans also shared snaps of the singer showing different kinds of heart signs which melted the hearts of many.

The young singer also admitted that he can't live without his fans by saying, ''This is nice, it makes me feel that I really can't be without you guys. Even being out here, now that I'm doing a live it feels nice" He also teased about the band's upcoming project by saying, ''We're preparing hard, we'll see ARMYs soon right? For that day, we're preparing hard.''

Earlier, Jungkook was credited for adding his songs Euphoria and Dimple to the Proof album for the love he receives from his fans while performing on the stage. ''I added Euphoria and Dimple to this album. To tell you the truth, I like it best when I get to sing with the other members and connect with ARMY no matter what the songs are. That's what I've been dreaming of,'' he said whilst revealing his 'Proof of Inspiration'.

''Even now, I love it when I sing and dance, and I'm incredibly happy when I hear the roar from the audience when I perform. I'm always happy when I'm on stage, and I'm glad there are people who become happy seeing me on stage. Every single day I am thankful and I enjoy myself. Me happily making music while watching ARMY, and your smiles as you watch me--these are my Proofs,” Jungkook concluded.

