Last Updated:

BTS' V Lends His Voice For 'Beloved Summer's Song 'Christmas Tree'; Watch Its Teaser

BTS' V recently sang the song 'Christmas Tree' for the South Korean romantic comedy series, 'Our Beloved Summer.' Here is the teaser of the music video.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
BTS

Image: Twitter/@taeyungpic


South Korean boy band BTS has taken the world by storm with their quirky moves and chartbusters. The band has broken several records and its members have also established themselves as solo singers. While the band is currently taking a short break for the holidays, their member Kim Tae-yung, aka V, sang a song titled Christmas Tree for the South Korean romantic comedy series Our Beloved Summer. The makers recently unveiled the teaser of V's new track. 

The makers of the series recently dropped the teaser of the upcoming music video on V's track. The teaser saw the show's lead Kim Da-mi throwing confetti on Choi Woo-shik as they stood by a store. As the teaser ended, the makers unveiled the release date of the music video, which is December 24, Christmas eve. 

Details about Our Beloved Summer

The South Korean series Our Beloved Summer is a romantic comedy streaming on Netflix. The show's plot revolves around a couple, who broke up on a bad note, but a documentary they filmed a decade ago in high school goes viral. After their documentary gained popularity, they are forced to be in front of the camera together once more. The show stars Kim Da Mi and Choi Woo Shik, one of BTS' V's close friends, in the lead roles. It also stars Kim Sung-cheol and Roh Jeong-eui in pivotal roles.

READ | BTS' 'Dynamite' enters YouTube's Billion views club with songs of Ariana, Shawn Mendes

Meanwhile, BTS' V is enjoying being on Instagram and keeping his fans entertained with regular posts and stories. The band member broke several records soon after his Instagram debut. He became the fastest person to garner over 1 million followers and also the one to garner the fastest 10 million followers. His first post also became the fastest one to receive 1 million likes. The singer currently has 25.9 million followers and follows only seven, including his fellow bandmates RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, Suga and J-Hope and BTS' official page.

READ | BTS V drops clip dancing at Harry Styles' concert with Lizzo & SZA; J-Hope finds it 'cool'

Why is BTS on a short break?

After their record-breaking performances in LA, BTS members went on a short break for the holidays. As per a statement issued by Big Hit Music, the members are planning to spend the holiday season with their families. It is the first time since their debut that the band will spend the holidays with their families.

READ | BTS' V surprises fans with glimpse of new song during short break; excited fans react

Image: Twitter/@taeyungpic

READ | BTS bags 'Worldwide Icon of the Year' at 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards for 4th time
READ | Guinness World Records officially acknowledges BTS' V's record-breaking debut on Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: BTS, beloved summer, christmas tree
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com