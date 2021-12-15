BTS' V Lends His Voice For 'Beloved Summer's Song 'Christmas Tree'; Watch Its Teaser

South Korean boy band BTS has taken the world by storm with their quirky moves and chartbusters. The band has broken several records and its members have also established themselves as solo singers. While the band is currently taking a short break for the holidays, their member Kim Tae-yung, aka V, sang a song titled Christmas Tree for the South Korean romantic comedy series Our Beloved Summer. The makers recently unveiled the teaser of V's new track.

The makers of the series recently dropped the teaser of the upcoming music video on V's track. The teaser saw the show's lead Kim Da-mi throwing confetti on Choi Woo-shik as they stood by a store. As the teaser ended, the makers unveiled the release date of the music video, which is December 24, Christmas eve.

Details about Our Beloved Summer

The South Korean series Our Beloved Summer is a romantic comedy streaming on Netflix. The show's plot revolves around a couple, who broke up on a bad note, but a documentary they filmed a decade ago in high school goes viral. After their documentary gained popularity, they are forced to be in front of the camera together once more. The show stars Kim Da Mi and Choi Woo Shik, one of BTS' V's close friends, in the lead roles. It also stars Kim Sung-cheol and Roh Jeong-eui in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, BTS' V is enjoying being on Instagram and keeping his fans entertained with regular posts and stories. The band member broke several records soon after his Instagram debut. He became the fastest person to garner over 1 million followers and also the one to garner the fastest 10 million followers. His first post also became the fastest one to receive 1 million likes. The singer currently has 25.9 million followers and follows only seven, including his fellow bandmates RM, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, Suga and J-Hope and BTS' official page.

Why is BTS on a short break?

After their record-breaking performances in LA, BTS members went on a short break for the holidays. As per a statement issued by Big Hit Music, the members are planning to spend the holiday season with their families. It is the first time since their debut that the band will spend the holidays with their families.

