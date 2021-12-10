The South Korean boy band BTS, which has taken the world by storm with their quirky dance moves and chartbuster tracks, is currently on a short break from work commitments. The band members were last seen presenting a spectacular show in LA at their Permission To Dance On Stage concert. Following their record-breaking shows, BTS' members V, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, Jin, RM and Jungkook decided to make their Instagram debuts.

While they are on a break for the holidays, the members are revisiting their gallery and treating fans with some throwback pictures and videos. BTS' V recently shared a video of him enjoying Harry Style's concert with his fellow bandmates and American singers Lizzo and SZA.

Taking to his Instagram handle, BTS' V shared a video of him and his bandmates from Harry Styles' LA concert. The concert was a part of Harry Styles: Love On Tour. In the video, V was seen dancing to Harry Styles' song. American singers Lizzo and SZA were are seen dancing on the stands behind him. As the camera moved, Jungkook, Jimin, and J-Hope were also seen grooving to the song. Sharing the video, V wrote, "I think the mood is crazy. @harrystyles concert with @abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz @j.m @uarmyhope @lizzobeeating @sza." J-Hope reacted to the video and wrote, "cool."

BTS' V knows how to keep the fan ARMY entertained. The singer recently shared a string of videos on his IG stories featuring a new unreleased song. The song was being played in a Mustang he was driving. He can be seen wearing a blue floral shirt and singing along with the song. In the caption, the singer wrote, "I love you." As per a recent report by HT, V took to his Weverse handle and said that he made the song a while ago. He wrote, "I wrote it here, it's just a song I made a long time ago but the vibe was so good."

Why BTS is on a short break?

After record-breaking performances in LA, BTS members went on a short break for the holidays. Earlier, as per a statement issued by Big Hit Music, the members are planning to spend the holiday season with their families. It is the first time since their debut that the band will spend the holidays with their family.

Image: Instagram/@thv