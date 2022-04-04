BTS' V Reveals What Lady Gaga Said About The Band During Their Interaction At Grammys 2022

The musical and charming night of Grammys 2022 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas witnessed a star-studded ceremony celebrating the top musicians and songs of the past year. From Olivia Rodrigo to Silk Sonic, several musicians took home major awards while many enjoyed the night meeting with fellow artists from the music industry. South Korean boyband BTS also made an appearance and performed their hit song, Butter.

They made history by becoming the only K-pop artist to perform on the Grammy's stage for the second year in a row while being in the race to win a Grammy in the category of Best Pop/Duo/Group. Unfortunately, the septet did not win the award but managed to steal the show with their red carpet look and performance. Additionally, one of the biggest highlights of the night for ARMY was Kim Taehyung aka V meeting with stars at the ceremony.

From conversing with Grammy-award winning singer Olivia Rodrigo to posing with Jon Batiste who took home five Grammys, V trended on social media where fans called him a 'social butterfly'. In the band's recent live session after the Grammy ceremony, the young singer revealed what pop icon Lady Gaga had to say about the South Korean boyband during their interaction.

V reveals what Lady Gaga said about BTS

Hours after the Grammy ceremony, BTS took to VLive to conduct a session with fans to address their Grammy 2022 loss and performance. During their chat, the 26-year-old revealed that the Shallow star complimented BTS and extended her support for their ventures. V said, ''A while ago, I greeted Lady Gaga and she said she really liked us and supports us a lot''.

Subsequently, other members quipped that the singer is truly a social butterfly for meeting with other artists at the ceremony. Fans also started sharing pictures of V and Lady Gaga greeting each other affectionately.

🐯: a while ago, i greeted lady gaga and she said she really liked us and supports us a lot

🐿: hey you… you’re truly a social butterfly

🐱: truly a social butterfly pic.twitter.com/2RWdOaWlwD — sab⁷ (@rmkkyu) April 4, 2022

Meanwhile, BTS expressed their disappointment over losing the award for the second year in a row as leader RM said during the Live, ''We don’t feel the best but I think it’s good, to be honest. we can be sad today and be okay tomorrow!''.

(Image: @btaigooo/@bts_bighit/Twitter)