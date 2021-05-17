BTS' V Shares 'KTH1' Mixtape Spoilers After Septet Unveils Teaser photos Of 'Butter' Song

BTS singer V recently shared a much-awaited update with netizens about his upcoming mixtape, KTH1. Recently, the South Korean songster, who was actively responding to fan questions on Weverse, posted an unseen photograph of himself after being requested to do so by a fan. Later, when he was asked about plans of releasing his mixtape KTH1's teaser, the 25-year-old revealed it wouldn't be coming out anytime soon because of his "schedule".

V shares KTH1 mixtape spoilers after the release of BTS' Butter teaser photos

BTS' V recently made headlines after he shared spoilers about his highly-anticipated mixtape, titled KTH1. After sharing an unseen photo of himself, V was requested to share more photos by ardent fans, to which, he responded revealing that he hasn't taken many photos of himself lately. Later, a curious fan asked him, "then... a new mixtape teaser?". In his response, the BTS member wrote in Korean, "I'm sorry, I don't think it'll be possible because of my schedule."

Furthermore, another user suggested that V's mixtape might probably release in 2022. Soon after the post surfaced on Weverse, V replied to it and revealed saying he has received one track whereas he has been working on 10 in total. He also hinted at starting anew because he wasn't listening to them as time passed by and assumed that ARMY would not listen to them either.

Take a look:

OP: he’ll probably release the mixtape sometime around next year. it’ll come out some time

🐻 got 1 track and made about 10 tracks but as time passed, I didn’t really listen to it so I thought ARMY would be the same so I’m starting from the beginning again and steadily making + pic.twitter.com/DOVqF3JiLK — bora 🧈 (@modooborahae) May 16, 2021

For the unversed, last month, BTS' V had dropped an unreleased snippet from one of his songs and captioned it "Sleep". Talking about the same, a user asked him, "Does the last song you updated on Twitter have anything to do with your mixtape? a spoiler please". V also responded to the post and wrote, "I'm not going to use all of them, it's just for ARMY to listen". Later, referring to the same tweet, another user questioned him, "Then what is Sleep?". He responded to the question by writing, "It's a song I made (ARMY said they) couldn't sleep so I recorded and sang it with my sleepy voice".

Check out V's 'Sleep' snippet below:

The South Korean singer's mixtape update surfaced on the internet a couple of hours after BTS unveiled new teaser photos from their upcoming English song, Butter. Butter marks the K-Pop group's second all-English song after Dynamite. The much-talked-about song will be released on May 21, 2021.

IMAGE: BTS' INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.