BTS' V Surprises Fans With Glimpse Of New Song During Short Break; Excited Fans React

After presenting a spectacular show in LA with Permission to Dance on Stage concert, BTS members are currently on a short break. However, it seems that the famous k-pop band can never really stop surprising their fans. Recently, BTS member V surprised fans by sharing a new, unreleased song on December 10.

The singer shared a string of videos on his Instagram Stories featuring the track. The song played in a Mustang he was driving, seemingly in Hawaii during his vacation. The short video showed him enjoying his song as he drove around the town. In the video, V can be seen wearing a blue, floral shirt singing along the song.

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V surprises fans with a new song

The BTS singer shared the video with the words ‘I love you’. According to HT, Taking to Korean app Weverse, V said that the song was made a while ago. “I wrote it here, it’s just a song I made a long time ago but the vibe was so good”, he said, as translated by BTS Weverse. The entire video of the song was posted by a fan on Twitter which has garnered more likes and retweets from the excited fans. While many praised V for his baritone vocals, many others also think his mixtape – dubbed as KTH1 mixtape – is also on its way.

One of the users wrote, “Kim Taehyung driving and singing this song his voice this lyrics? Omg.” Another user wrote, “Hawaiian army who respect Taehyung's privacy in the country and the airport so he could enjoy himself.” However, there were some who thought that the band was on a break. “I thought we were on a break,” referring to the group's decision to take an extended break from work. “I thought we were on a break, my heart can’t handle this”, a fan said.

Meanwhile, earlier, according to a statement issued by the company on Twitter, Big Hit Music said that members will be spending the holiday season with their families, 'the first time for them since their debut'. It also added that BTS will focus on preparing for their upcoming in-person concert in March in Seoul. BTS will also prepare their 'new album that will mark the beginning of a new chapter'.’

IMAGE: Instagram/thv