BTS' V Thanks ARMY For Taking Care Of Him During COVID-19 Days After Testing Positive

The South Korean boy band BTS enjoys a massive fan following across the world. The band's fan base is known as BTS fan ARMY, who supports the bandmates in every situation. Recently, BTS member Kim Tae-hyung, aka V, tested positive for COVID-19 and received immense support from his fans. His fans tried to cheer him up by trending several hashtags, including "Get Well Soon V" on Twitter and several other social media platforms. About five days after contracting the virus, V recently thanked his fans for taking care of him during the difficult time.

After five days of contracting the coronavirus, BTS' V addressed his worried fans' messages via the South Korean social media platform Weverse. He also mentioned he had been sleeping for 15 hours a day after testing positive for the virus.

Taking to his Weverse account, the singer advised his fans about what an individual should do in quarantine. One fan asked him how he should spend his time at home during quarantine. Replying to his fan's query, the singer wrote, "For me um... Watching movies, turn on the music, enjoy thinking, sleeping, play some games and have a nap, like that. And time flies very fast?" Another fan asked him if he is sleeping well when V replied, "I am good, thank you for taking care of me!"

BTS' V diagnosed with COVID-19

On February 15, BTS' managing company Big Hit Entertainment released an official statement on Weverse about V contracting the coronavirus. In the statement, the company wrote, "We would like to provide you with some information regarding the health of BTS member V. V visited the hospital Tuesday afternoon on the 15th after experiencing a mild sore throat and took the PCR test. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 tonight,'' Further, the company stated the singer completed the two rounds of vaccination and was not showing any extraordinary symptoms. The statement read, ''V completed two rounds of COVID-19 vaccinations and is not presenting any extraordinary symptoms other than a mild fever and sore throat. He is currently undergoing treatment at home while waiting for further guidelines from the health care authorities,'' Additionally, the young singer also met with his bandmates who have now tested negative, as per the statement.

Image: Instagram/@bts.bighitofficial