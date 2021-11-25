BTS' V To Release OST For Friend Choi Woo Sik Starrer Drama 'Our Beloved Summer'

The popular South Korean boyband BTS' member V, real name Kim Tae-Hyung, is gearing up to sing for his close friend actor Choi Woo Sik's upcoming drama Our Beloved Summer. The duo is known for being close friends and being part of the 'Wooga Squad' with other notable personalities namely Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik and Peakboy.

The new romantic drama also features Kim Da‑mi who was last seen in the critically hit drama Itaewon Class.

BTS' V to sing OST for Our Beloved Summer

According to a report from Sports Chosun, the news was confirmed on Thursday, November 25 as ARMY celebrated V singing an OST of SBS’s upcoming drama Our Beloved Summer. The title and release date of the OST has been kept under a wrap, however, the song will be produced by music director Nam Hye Seung who is known for his work in popular dramas like Goblin, It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, Crash Landing on You and more.

This would be the first time that V will croon a song for his close friend Choi Woo Sik's drama. Previously, the young singer recorded an OST for the other member of the Wooga Squad namely Park Seo Joon titled Sweet Night for his drama Itaewon Class. The OST ended up topping several musical charts as netizens enjoyed V's soulful voice and lyrics. The duo was also seen together in the drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.

More on Our Beloved Summer

Starring Choi Woo Sik and Kim Da Mi in the lead role, the drama revolves around a couple who broke on a bad note. However, their past comes haunting them in the present when a documentary they made together in high school suddenly gains traction. This leads them to come together in front of the camera against their will. The highly anticipated series will premiere on December 6 at 10 pm KST and 6:30 pm IST.

On the other hand, BTS recently bagged a Grammy 2021 nomination in the best pop duo/group performance category for their smash hit Butter. Despite expressing disappointment over the single Grammy nod, ARMY is hoping that the group receive the prestigious award.

Image: Instagram/@dntlrdl/Twitter/@bts.bighitofficial