BTS' V Turns Relationship Advisor, Gives THIS Reply To Fan Asking If She Should Break-up

The popular South Korean boyband BTS is not only known for their ability to reign over music charts across the world but also the hearts of their fans called ARMY. The band is also often found interacting with their fans via social media. Although they have successfully debuted their personal Instagram account, a few members found time to engage with ARMY on WeVerse early in the morning on Saturday.

BTS' V gives relationship advice

The 25-year-old is famous for his deep and charming voice but the ARMY admires him for his quirky yet thoughtful personality off stage. The same was demonstrated during his interaction with them on WeVerse on Saturday when a fan sought relationship advice from the young singer. As translated by a Twitter account @btstranslation7 dedicated to translating BTS' posts, the fan asked, ''I feel like my bf doesn’t really like me.. should we break up? I like him so much, I think about him all day.”

The young singer was quick to answer them as he asked them to think about their feelings. He wrote, ''If you still have feelings for him, isn’t it worth trying till the end? Think about how you feel.” He also presented an analogy with his food by saying, ''I’m done eating, so I don’t have lingering regrets for my food.”

ARMY's reaction to V's reply

Many appeared impressed with the singer's ability to put his point across through interesting examples as one fan wrote, ''His point tho… I get the analogy with food was so random and a bit comical but if you think about it, he might’ve said that with a serious expression'' while another fan wrote, ''That's some beautiful n relatable eg (give me food reference any day ).''

Some also commended the singer for helping out his fans as one ARMY wrote, ''Taehyung explains everything so smoothly and calmly.. How come a perfect person like him exists?? He is army's therapist Army's bestie..army's comfort person.. And everything!!''

taehyung personality is showing through his advice. a very selfless person indeed. — jkv 👥 1921 (@jkv1921) December 18, 2021

His reply is so perfect, he explained it for both sides. Give him a second chance and if isn't worth fighting for in the end then end it. No regrets is the best feelings. — Aya Jung (@AyaRakieJung) December 18, 2021

Well he's right at certain extent but you should respect yourself too. Even after giving your 100% if efforts arent mutual thn it only hurts in the end nd one has to compromise all the time. The person who loves you wouldnt really make you qstn like this tbh. Value yourself.💜 — 🦋 (@Fangirl19639696) December 18, 2021

On the work front, BTS recently appeared on the popular talk show The Late Late Show With James Corden to perform a brief crosswalk concert. BTS members Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook zealously performed their biggest hit of the year Butter for the ARMY and LA netizens.

Image: Twitter/@annvrzvlfvh