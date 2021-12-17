What Is BTS' Crosswalk? All About Band's Concert On 'Late Late Show With James Corden'

South Korean boy band BTS has taken the world by storm with their record-breaking tracks and performances. The band has one of the largest fanbases, known as ARMY, and always goes the extra mile to surprise them. Now that the band is set to make their comeback on The Late Late Show With James Corden, they have something amazing for their fans, a crosswalk concert.

For the unversed, on his talk show, television host James Corden frequently puts on crosswalk concerts with musicals with his guest musicians and actors. In the crosswalk musical, Corden and the production's cast perform musical numbers with his production. On the other hand, a crosswalk concert includes artists performing their hit songs with the show host. These impromptu musicals and concerts take place in LA, at an intersection outside the studio of The Late Late Show. During the rush hour, songs are performed by the guest artists, while the cars wait at a red light. Once the light turns green, the artists have to sprint to the sidewalk quickly.

What is BTS Crosswalk?

BTS members are set to make their comeback at James Corden's show. The show will air on December 17, but it was shot last month. On November 23, BTS members Jin, Suga, RM, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook were spotted performing on a crosswalk in LA. A few hours ago, James Corden shared a short teaser of the BTS crosswalk concert via Twitter. The clip saw the members performing their track Butter on the street, while James Corden was at the sidewalk directing them. Sharing the clip, James Corden wrote, "TONIGHT! Behold the power of @bts_twt as they transform the intersection outside our studio into the world’s premiere music venue for their BTS Crosswalk Concert!" Here is a glimpse of what the BTS Crosswalk concert is.

TONIGHT! Behold the power of @bts_twt as they transform the intersection outside our studio into the world’s premiere music venue for their #BTSCrosswalk Concert! pic.twitter.com/kmKFoB0uUo — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) December 16, 2021

Where to watch BTS' crosswalk?

BTS crosswalk concert is a part of the band's appearance on James Corden's show. The show will air on CBS on December 17, 2021, at 12:37 am EDT and on December 16, 2021, at 9:27 pm PDT. To watch the concert, viewers can tune in to CBS on these dates.

