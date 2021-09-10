BTS Watches Indian Fan's ‘Permission To Dance’ Challenge With A Desi Twist; V Reacts

Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin recently held an interview with fan-favourite K-Pop band BTS as part of YouTube’s RELEASED series. The group had earlier started their Permission to Dance challenge and urged their fans and followers to participate in it. They opened up about the challenge and the love and praise they receive from across the globe, even from India, when they spoke about Tanvi Karekar, who gave the challenge her own desi twist.

The Permission to Dance challenge is all about the BTS ARMY uploading videos of themselves dancing to the much-loved song. Apart from speaking about the challenge, Chris Martin also played the video of an Indian fan, who gave the challenge her very own twist.

Watch Tanvi Karekar’s dance here

The Indian fan named Tanvi Karekar performed a classical dance on the BTS song. She also added transitions and effects to her video and changed about four outfits too. Apart from her video featuring in the RELEASED episode, she also recorded a video on why she loves BTS. Apart from being a fan of the band’s singing and performance, she also mentioned that they make the effort to shed light on important topics like mental health. She also mentioned that BTS does not only influence, it also inspires their ARMY through their work. V seemed to agree with the young fan and nodded and gave her a big thumbs up. Videos from Russia, South Korea, and the United Kingdom were also featured in the episode.

Watch the full RELEASED episode here

BTS is a seven-member South Korean boy band. Comprising of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, BTS explained the meaning behind the viral challenge. Jimin said that the purpose of the challenge was to send a positive message to people. He also said, “We felt thankful, comforted, and received positive energy while watching people doing the challenge.” Permission to Dance was released in July this year on ARMY Day and its music video gave hope to many. It was widely praised for incorporating sign language in the music video, which soon went viral.

Image: BTS.BRIGHTOFFICIAL,Tanvi Karekar-Instagram