BTS Wrap Up 'Permission To Dance' Concert In Las Vegas, Announce Release Date Of New Album

The K-pop band BTS' Permission to Dance Concert in Las Vegas has finally come to an end. However, the group has announced the release date of their new album.

BTS

Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit


The K-pop band BTS' Permission to Dance Concert in Las Vegas has finally come to an end. The two-hour-long performance of the all-boy band was filled with umpteen heartwarming moments, be it J-Hope lauding Jin for his limited participation in the concert despite his hand injury or the endearing banter of Junkook and V.

However, the major highlight came when the music band played an AV at the end of the concert.

BTS drops new album release date

Throughout the concert, BTS members kept reminding fans that it was their last performance in LA, however, they made sure to a happening night for all their fans. In the end, the group played a short AV that included several montages of the boy band in a monochromatic frame. It was summed up with BTS leader RM's voiceover stating 'We Are Bulletproof". However, when the screen turned entirely black, a date on the AV and the entire stadium began hooting and cheering for the musical band.

Although at the time, the band did not make it clear that they were gearing up to drop another music album. However, hours later their management agency Big Hit Official took to Twitter to finally confirm the news. The date showcased on the AV was June 10, 2022. For those unaware, the date marks the music band's ninth anniversary as a group. Speaking of which ARMY began speculating that a brand new album is in store for them on the special occasion. Check out the reactions below:

Big Hit Official confirms release of We are Bulletproof

Just moments after the concert, Big Hit Official took to Twitter to share the official teaser of We are Bulletproof thereby confirming the release date of the new album. The teaser was the same AV that was played on the last day of the Las Vegas concert. Take a look at the announcement below:

ARMY reacts

The fans of the band have already begun speculating the theme of their upcoming album. While one tweeted, "WE ARE BULLETPROOF is such a powerful statement, I feel like it's an ode to the beautiful relationship between BTS and ARMY which eventually led them to who they are right now. But also a heads up for the people with negative vibes, that their time is up. BTS is coming". Another fan began predicting the band's new tour for the upcoming album.

Image: Twitter/@bts_bighit

