Camila Cabello Complains Of 'rude' Fans Who Interrupted Her UEFA Act; 'I Can't Believe..'

Camila Cabello opened up the Union of European Football Associations’ (UEFA) 2022 Champions League Final with her stunning performance, as thousands of fans cheered for the pop star. Wile Camila tried her best to deliver her best, she recently called out 'rude' fans who interrupted her act.

Shortly after leaving the stadium, the Havana hitmaker took to her Twitter handle and in a series of now-deleted posts expressed disappointment at people who were singing over her performance. She iterated how her team worked 'tirelessly' to put on a great show, and she couldn't believe audiences would behave this way.

Camila Cabello complains of 'rude' fans who interrupted her UEFA performance

Calling out the Liverpool and Real Madrid supporters alike for trying to disturb her almost six-minute-long opening act, Camila wrote, "Playing back our performance and I can’t believe people were singing their teams anthem so loud during our performance. Like my team and I worked tirelessly for so long to bring right vibes and give a good show." In a follow-up Tweet, she added, "Very rude but whatever. IM GLAD U GUYS LOVED IT!!!!!".

Camila later shared another post thanking her team for working so hard on the show. She stated, "I grew up watching soccer with my family and the energy in there was SO ELECTRIC I had so much fun watching afterwards too. Thank you so much to my team and the dancers and musicians and creatives that worked so hard on this show !!!".

I grew up watching soccer with my family and the energy in there was SO ELECTRIC I had so much fun watching afterwards too. ✨✨✨✨

Thank you so much to my team and the dancers and musicians and creatives that worked so hard on this show !!! — camila (@Camila_Cabello) May 29, 2022

Dropping a glimpse from her performance, the songstress mentioned how it was a 'dream moment' for her to be part of such a huge game.

This was something I will never forget !!!!!!! Dream moment for all of us! Thank you UEFA @ChampionsLeague and @PepsiGlobal, we’re so honored to be part of such a huge game #PepsiShowhttps://t.co/XeDYMiydux pic.twitter.com/DMx6ec9uAj — camila (@Camila_Cabello) May 29, 2022

Fans gave mixed reactions to her deleted tweets, stating that 'European sport fans are passionate' and 'live for their clubs'. They stated how soccer games are all about the 'atmosphere fans make'. "It's not like USA where people come for the show. So your complaining was quite funny. Not your fault, but this doesnt belong in Europe. It's all about atmosphere fans make," one user wrote. Coming to her defence, one fan mentioned that there's a stark difference between being passionate and beign disrespectful.

Just so you know. European sport fans are passionate. Many fans live for their clubs, its their lifestyle.



Its not like USA where people come for the show. So your complaining was quite funny. Not your fault, but this doesnt belong in Europe. Its all about atmosphere fans make. — Swen Binanceo (@Binanceo) May 29, 2022

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @CINDERELLACAMILA_)