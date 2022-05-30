Last Updated:

Camila Cabello Complains Of 'rude' Fans Who Interrupted Her UEFA Act; 'I Can't Believe..'

Camila Cabello called out 'rude' UEFA fans for singing over her performance at the recently held finals that happened between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Camila Cabello

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @CINDERELLACAMILA_


Camila Cabello opened up the Union of European Football Associations’ (UEFA) 2022 Champions League Final with her stunning performance, as thousands of fans cheered for the pop star. Wile Camila tried her best to deliver her best, she recently called out 'rude' fans who interrupted her act. 

Shortly after leaving the stadium, the Havana hitmaker took to her Twitter handle and in a series of now-deleted posts expressed disappointment at people who were singing over her performance. She iterated how her team worked 'tirelessly' to put on a great show, and she couldn't believe audiences would behave this way. 

Camila Cabello complains of 'rude' fans who interrupted her UEFA performance

Calling out the Liverpool and Real Madrid supporters alike for trying to disturb her almost six-minute-long opening act, Camila wrote, "Playing back our performance and I can’t believe people were singing their teams anthem so loud during our performance. Like my team and I worked tirelessly for so long to bring right vibes and give a good show." In a follow-up Tweet, she added, "Very rude but whatever. IM GLAD U GUYS LOVED IT!!!!!".

READ | UEFA Champions League Final 2022: How much have Real Madrid & Liverpool earned each?

Camila later shared another post thanking her team for working so hard on the show. She stated, "I grew up watching soccer with my family and the energy in there was SO ELECTRIC I had so much fun watching afterwards too. Thank you so much to my team and the dancers and musicians and creatives that worked so hard on this show !!!".

READ | UCL final: Thibaut Courtois feels sorry for Liverpool fans, Lineker slams 'shambolic' UEFA

Dropping a glimpse from her performance, the songstress mentioned how it was a 'dream moment' for her to be part of such a huge game. 

Fans gave mixed reactions to her deleted tweets, stating that 'European sport fans are passionate' and 'live for their clubs'. They stated how soccer games are all about the 'atmosphere fans make'. "It's not like USA where people come for the show. So your complaining was quite funny. Not your fault, but this doesnt belong in Europe. It's all about atmosphere fans make," one user wrote. Coming to her defence, one fan mentioned that there's a stark difference between being passionate and beign disrespectful. 

READ | Met Gala 2022: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes make solo appearance at gala event post split

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @CINDERELLACAMILA_)

READ | Camila Cabello opens up about her experience with anxiety & OCD; 'It was like a battle...'
READ | Camila Cabello performs at UEFA Champions League; pays homage to her Latin Heritage

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Camila Cabello, UEFA, Singer Camila Cabello
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND