Camila Cabello Performs At UEFA Champions League; Pays Homage To Her Latin Heritage

American singer Camila Cabello gave the soccer fans a special surprise at the UEFA Champions League. The renowned singer took to the opening ceremony stage ahead of Saturday night's league final.

Camila Cabello is well known for songs like Señorita, My Oh My, That's My Girl, I Know What You Did Last Summer and many others. Recently, the singer paid homage to her Latin heritage after she delighted fans with her performance on the field of the UEFA Champions League on Saturday at Stade de France in Paris ahead of the highly-anticipated match between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Camila Cabello performs at the UEFA Champions League

Pop sensation Camila Cabello recently sang her heart out as she performed on a medley comprising of four of her hits including Senorita, Don't Go Yet, Bam Bam and Havana prior to Liver Pool and Real Madrid's faceoff in Paris. Cabello paid homage to her Latin heritage with the carnival-themed celebration with the help of a throng of dancers dressed in colourful costumes. For her performance, the 25-year-old singer was seen donning white ensembles comprising of a crop top and white high knee boots.

Despite Real Madrid emerging as the ultimate winners with an impressive performance of 1-0, Cabello's performance actually managed to steal all the limelight. The match was aired in more than 200 countries, and glimpses of it are doing rounds on social media with several fan pages uploading the same on their Instagram.

Here take a look at the clip-

Camila Cabello opens up on elements of Latin culture in her new music

Cabello has always been vocal about being proud of her Latin culture. In a recent interaction with Billboard, Cabello talked about the elements of her Latin culture into her new music and into every aspect of her life. Prior to her performance in Paris, Cabello said, “My music, I always feel celebrates my heritage and my Cuban-Mexican heritage, so there’s going to be songs from Familia on there."

Expressing her love for football, the ace singer added-

“Out of every sport, it’s the only one I really understand and the one that gets me the most hyped. I’ve always wanted to see a soccer game in person.”

Image:Instagram@ccabellomex2