While Camila Cabello left her fans amazed by her scintillating appearance at the Met Gala 2022 red carpet, she recently went candid regarding her mental health issues during her latest interaction with Selena Gomez. To kickstart the Mental Health Awareness Month, Camila Cabello opened up about her mental health journey and her experience with anxiety and OCD.

Camila Cabello goes candid about her mental health journey

According to the reports by Elite Daily, Camila Cabello revealed how her periods of anxiety were 'dizzying and overwhelming' and added how she felt like her hands and body were tied up. She said, "like you’re on this ride thinking, ‘Just help me get off.’ In my mind, it's a loop, like obsessive, compulsive stuff. In my body, it’s a tightness, almost like I can’t move, like my hands are tied and everything is just tied up.”

Adding to it, Cabello even mentioned how it wasn't easy for her to begin therapy after experiencing stigma around the same and said, “I feel like it exists even more in the older generations. People like my parents’ age have such shame about needing therapy or feeling anxiety.” Furthermore, Cabello also told Selena Gomez about how her mental health affected her music and stated how she invited people over to the studio to feel emotionally safe during difficult times. She then revealed how opening up about her personal struggles on her album was the most healing thing. Speaking about her Familia track Psychofreak, she said, "[The song] was really about the anxiety I felt around intimacy and relationships where I’m like, ‘I feel like you’re lying when you say you love me. I feel crazy,’”

Camila Cabello recently collaborated with popular singer Ed Sheeran for the hit track Bam Bam, which went on to become a chartbuster soon after its release. The track has now ranked in fifth place on the Billboard Global charts and Camila took to her social media account to express her gratitude for the achievement. She mentioned she was 'grateful' and called the song a 'family heirloom' as she announced the news on Instagram recently.

