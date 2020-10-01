Camila Cabello Shares Goofy Pics With Nicholas; Fans Say 'Shawn Is Going Jealous'

Recently, Hollywood songstress Camila Cabello took to her Instagram handle to wish her Cinderella co-star, Nicholas Galitzine, as he recently celebrated his 29th birthday. Camila Cabello shared a series of goofy pictures with Nicholas, which feature the duo sporting awkward expressions. However, soon after Camila Cabello posted the picture, Shawn Mendes' fans noticed sparkling chemistry between her and Nicholas and they seemingly were not happy.

'Camila Cabello and Shawn still dating?': Ask fans

Fans filled Camila’s comment section with inquiries about the nature of the relationship she shares with Nicholas and joked that Shawn might be jealous. However, some fans also stood in support of Camila and expressed their displeasure over excessive trolling. Take a look at how fans reacted to Camila Cabello’s post:

Camila's post:

Fans react:

Camila quashes breakup rumours

If the rumours are to be believed, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were going through a rough patch in their relationship after quarantining together in the US. However, Camila recently refuted all the rumours when she hinted a teaser from Shawn's upcoming song, Wonder. In her caption, Camila Cabello mentioned that Shawn is a 'gorgeous gift' to the world.

She added that Shawn crafted this album with 'every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions'. More so, she wrote, "My love, I’m so proud of the person you are and I’m so excited for people to see and hear your heart.". Take a look at Camila's post:

