Bhumi Pednekar Shares Stills From 'DKAWCS' With Vikrant Massey With Quirky Caption

Actor Bhumi Pednekar took to her Instagram to share stills from the film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, today morning, October 1, 2020. The pictures feature her and Vikrant Massey. She also gave the post a quirky caption. Take a look.

Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram Post

Bhumi has uploaded a couple of pictures from the sets of Dolly Kitty Ke Chamakte Sitaare. In the pictures, she posed with on-screen co-star Vikrant Massey whose name in the movie is Pradeep and in the caption, she wonders whether he loves him or not. The actor’s caption said - He loves me? Swipe âž¡ï¸ He loves me not? IRL? #Kitty #Dollykitty #PradeepBaby.'' Some of their fans said the two-look good together whereas the others dropped emojis. Have a look at the comments here.

Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram post wishing Pradeep a Goodnight

Pednekar also shared a picture with Vikrant from the sets of Dolly Kitty last week. The two sat as Vikrant looked at Bhumi and she fiddled with a rose in her hand. The picture gave away complete romantic vibes. The post’s caption read – “Goodnight Pradeep....Baby ðŸ˜½ #goodnight #kitty #dollykitty” Have a look at Vikrant's comment here.

About Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare made it to the streaming platform Netflix on September 18, 2020. It stars Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma in the titular roles. The supporting cast sees Amol Parashar, Aamir Bashir, Vikrant Massey, and Kubbra Sait. The movie is helmed by Alankrita Shrivastava and produced by Balaji Telefilms.

The story revolves around two cousins Dolly and Kajal and focuses on a secret shared by them. Dolly resides in the suburbs of Delhi and is a middle-class working woman, with a very hardworking husband and a son. The family is seen moving into a luxury apartment, which has just been made but their lavish-looking lifestyle has a secret behind it.

Dolly’s cousin Kajal moves to Delhi after living in a rural village. She is job-hunting but doesn’t get a lot of opportunities due to her limited set of skills. As she is really eager for a job, she takes a job where she has to talk to people on calls for a dating app, and her alias is Kitty. Through their journey, the cousins who had been criticising each other end up confiding in and understanding each other.

