Cannes 2022: Shakira Raises Glamour Quotient In Black High Slit Dress At The Film Festival

Cannes Film Festival 2022 is one of the most talked-about affairs of the year. It kickstarted on Wednesday, 17 May 2022. The film festival is known for recognising films and artists from across the world who contributed profoundly to the entertainment industry. It not only celebrates cinema but also witnesses several prominent celebrities bringing their ace fashion games into play on the red carpet of the star-studded event.

From Aishwarya Rai to Naomi Campbell, celebs made sure that they put their best fashion foot forward. Recently, Columbian singer Shakira made several heads turn after she brought back the 90s Hollywood glamour on the red carpet of Cannes 2022.

Shakira attends Cannes Film Festival 2022

Reportedly, singer Shakira attended the premiere of Baz Luhrmann's directorial film Elvis. The Waka Waka singer managed to steal all the limelight with her ultra-chic look at Cannes 2022. Shakira was seen all dolled up in a stunning Mônot figure-hugging maxi black dress that had a thigh-high slit. The strapless dress also had a plunging sweetheart neckline. She paired her dress with a diamond statement neckpiece and sheer black gloves that added a royal touch to the overall look.

Sharing a close-up of her overall look, the Can't Remember to Forget You singer wrote in the caption "What an extraordinary movie of one of my favorite artists of all time."

Here, take a look at the post-

As soon as the picture surfaced online, fans showered love on the post and flooded it with heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote, "So fancy 😍 love you queen" while another user wrote, " You are the truly definition of extraordinary 😍" . The other one expressed his excitement for the movie and stated, "I love Elvis too, can't wait to see the movie. ❤️". Whereas, the rest of the users flooded the comments with heart and fire emoticons.

More celebs at the premiere of Elvis at Cannes Film Festival 2022

Austin Butler starrer Elvis traces the life of the King of Rock 'n' Roll, Elvis Presley. The film will see Austin Butler stepping into the shoes of Elvis Presley. Elvis recently made it to Cannes Film Festival and premiered there. The premiere was attended by some of Hollywood's notable personalities, including Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, Shakira, Kylie Minogue, and many others.

Image: Instagram@shakira