Cannes 2022: Singer Papon Represents Assam At French Riviera; 'It's A Proud Moment For Me'

One of the most acclaimed festivals, the Cannes Film Festival is creating the right noise by inviting talents from across the world. Already flying off to represent the nation in the festival, several Indian actors represented and walked on the Cannes red carpet. Along with Indian stars such as A R Rahman, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, R Madhavan, Pooja Hegde, Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Priyanka Chopra and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Papon represented Assam at the annual festival.

On representing Assam at Cannes, Papon said, "It's a proud moment for me to represent my country and homeland Assam at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. I'm honoured to have the opportunity to showcase the heritage of Assam. It's exciting that Assamese films are making a mark across the globe. I'm excited about the festival and its artistic spirit."

Papon has been garnering love for his trilingual love song Koi Nidiya Kiyaw in collaboration with Shreya Ghoshal. He will be announcing exciting songs soon.

(Disclaimer: This story is a press release; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

(Image: @paponmusic/Instagram)