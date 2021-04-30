Cardi B Name Drops Her Daughter In DJ Khaled's New Album's 'Big Paper'; Fans Go Berserk

Dj Khaled's new album Khaled Khaled made last moment changes and declared the album was '101% completed'. While fans were wondering what was with '101% completion' of the album, DJ Khaled made an announcement via social media saying Cardi B also has a song in the upcoming album. Cardi B and DJ Khaled came together for the third time for the song Big Paper, in which she name-dropped her two-year-old daughter Kulture.

Cardi B name-drops her daughter Kulture

Cardi B reunited with DJ Khaled for the third time after Dinero and Wish Wish. DJ Khaled's new album Khaled Khaled was updated hours before it released on Friday, April 30, 2021. Reportedly, Big Paper is a message to all Cardi B's haters as she wrote, "I get big paper, so I deal with big hater" in the song. Cardi chose the song Big Paper to celebrate her success, slam her haters, and name-drop her and Offset's daughter Kulture.

DJ Khaled's reaction to Cardi B's Big Paper

Before anyone else would react, DJ Khaled jumped into a swimming pool when he learned Cardi B vocals came hours before the release of the album. He was seen shouting "Cardi B's vocals is in" in the video, he posted on his Instagram. Here's how DJ Khaled reacted to Cardi B's vocals.

Cardi B trends on Twitter

Both Cardi B and DJ Khaled are trending on Twitter for their latest collaboration. Twitter was filled with fans tweeting about Cardi B's Big Paper. A fan wrote one of the lines from the song in his tweet as he reacted with a photo. He wrote, "If I don’t take a break off, you would never get a year. #BigPaper" in his tweet.

“If I don’t take a break off, you would never get a year.” #BigPaper pic.twitter.com/mVK8QaxO88 — Steve Jr (@DwayneJay) April 30, 2021

Another Twitter user wrote, "'5 number ones, you got 5 number nones' #BIGPAPER @iamcardib really snapped!!", while another user wrote, "OAN...Cardi B ATE! #BigPaper if I don't take a break off, you'd never get a year" along with a GIF. Several other users came up with creative memes as they reacted to Cardi B's Big Paper. A user wrote, "Maaaaaaan @iamcardib snapped on big paper and had it ready in a few days even more!!!! #BigPaper #KHALEDKHALED #bigbardi". Here's how several Twitter users reacted on Twitter.

OAN...Cardi B ATE! #BigPaper if I don't take a break off, you'd never get a year pic.twitter.com/5lvgE61BbD — Lita James (@lita_james114) April 30, 2021

Maaaaaaan @iamcardib snapped on big paperðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ and had it ready in a few days even moreðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥!!!! #BigPaper #KHALEDKHALED #bigbardi — Dave (@YoDave215) April 30, 2021

LIVE FOOTAGE OF CARDI TELLING KULTURE TO GET OUT OF HER CAR SEAT BECAUSE SHE’S ABOUT TO SON ME pic.twitter.com/WHddLh5sBy — malik (@MalikLied) April 30, 2021

